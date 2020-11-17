India Electric Two-Wheeler Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Electric Two-Wheeler Market By Vehicle Type (Electric Scooter and Electric Motorcycle), By Voltage Capacity (48-59V, 60-72V, 73-96V & Above 96V), By Battery Type, By Motor Placement, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, FY 2026F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In FY 2020, the Indian Electric Two-Wheeler Market stood around 152 thousand units in volume terms and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during FY 2021 - FY 2026. According to WHO, air pollution is the becoming one of the leading causes of death in developing countries with deteriorating air quality. As a result of which, the county's government is offering subsidies on the purchase of electric two-wheeler by introducing schemes like Fame-1 and Fame-2. Furthermore, low speed electric two-wheeler does not require any registration from transport authority of the country, which is anticipated to positively influence the growth in the Indian Electric Two-Wheeler Market during the forecast period.



The Indian Electric Two-Wheeler Market can be classified on the basis of battery type, vehicle type, voltage capacity and by region. Based on the battery type, the market can be segmented into Lithium-Ion and Lead Acid. Lead Acid accounted for the largest share and the segment will continue to dominate during the forecast period as well. However, the penetration of Lithium-Ion segment is also expected to increase at a rapid pace in the coming years.



In terms of vehicle type, the market has been segmented into electric scooter and electric motorcycle. The electric scooter segment is dominating the electric two-wheeler market across the country and this trend is expected to continue over the course of next five years. Major players operating in the Indian Electric Two-Wheeler Market include Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd, Ampere Vehicles, Electrotherm India (Yo Bikes), among others.



The Objective of the Study:

To assess the demand-supply scenario of electric two-wheeler, which covers production, demand and supply of electric two-wheelers, across India .

. To analyze and forecast the market size of electric two-wheeler market.

To classify and forecast the Indian Electric Two-Wheeler Market based on battery type, vehicle type, voltage capacity, and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Electric Two-Wheeler Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Electric Two-Wheeler Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for electric two-wheeler.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of the Indian Electric Two-Wheeler Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Recall

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.3. Influencer of Purchase

4.4. Brand Satisfaction Level

4.5. Challenges/Unmet Needs



5. Government Initiatives



6. India Electric Two Wheeler Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Electric Scooter and Electric Motorcycle)

6.2.2. By Voltage Capacity (48-59V, 60-72V, 73-96V & Above 96V)

6.2.3. By Battery Type (Lead and Li-ion)

6.2.4. By Motor Placement (Hub Type vs. Chassis Mounted)

6.2.5. By Company

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Battery Type)



7. India Electric Scooter Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Battery Capacity

7.2.2. By Battery Type

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Battery Type)



8. India Electric Motorcycle Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Battery Capacity

8.2.2. By Battery Type



9. Market Dynamics



10. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Charging Infrastructure



13. SWOT Analysis



14. India Economic Profile



15. Product Benchmarking & Pricing Analysis



16. Qualitative Insights



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

17.2. Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd.

17.3. Electrotherm (India) Ltd.

17.4. Lohia Auto Industries

17.5. Avon Cycles Ltd.

17.6. Ampere Vehicles Pvt Ltd

17.7. Tunwal E-Bike India PVT. LTD

17.8. NDS Eco Motors Private Limited

17.9. Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd.

17.10. Tork Motors Private Limited



18. Strategic Recommendations



