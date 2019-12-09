India Electric Vehicles Motor (2W, 3W, PV and CV) Markets 2019 & 2024-2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicles Motor Market in India by 2024-25: Estimating Demand for Electric Motor in Electric 2W, 3W, PV and CV" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India is committed to its goal of becoming a 100% EV market, the timeline may shift ahead by a few years but the commitment is demonstrated in the slew of the announcement made in Union budget under Modi 2.0. With an aim to become a global hub for electric vehicle manufacturing, the government has already moved the GST council to lower the GST rate on EVs from 12% to 5%.

Also to make EVs affordable for consumers, Govt has extended additional income tax deduction of 1.5 lakh rupees on the interest paid on the loans taken to purchase EVs. The customs duty on electric vehicles (EVs), that are imported in completely knocked down or semi-knocked downstate has been reduced to 10-15% from earlier 15-30%.



Exemption in customs duty on lithium-ion cells to 0%, was also announced with an intent to reduce the cost of lithium-ion batteries in India since they are not yet manufactured locally. So, all the steps in the right direction are being taken to enable the market stakeholders to pursue the EVization goals and tread along the path set by the Government to achieve a 100% EVization goal.



The missing link, however, is lack of indigenization of components required for manufacturing an EV. Almost all the key components like Batteries, Electric Motors, Drive Transmission Parts, Steering, Motor Controller system, Battery cells are all imported and its nearly impossible to think of EV in India that doesn't have any Chinese component in it.



Some of the large Chinese companies like SEG Automotive and Jing-Jin Electric Technologies are eyeing India's opportunity across different components of an EV.



The report will provide an indispensable source of information that will be useful for local and global electric vehicle component manufacture to assess the demand for electric motors, segmentation of demand by motor rating, segmentation of demand by power class, segmentation of demand by type of motor preferred by EV OEMs in India and the possibility of manufacturing these motors locally to move closer to indigenization of EV components in India.



The government is pushing for a full the transition of three-wheelers and scooters and motorcycles with engine capacities of less than 150cc to electric by 2023 and 2025, respectively and hence the demand for the motor is likely to reach scale over the next 2-3 years. One can expect that even in the worst-case scenario nearly 40% of the 2W market will be EVized and this alone will translate into demand for at least 10 million electric motors to power 10 million electric 2W.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Approach & Methodology



3. Government of India e-Mobility Vision & Goals



4. Policy & Regulations

State

Karnataka



Delhi



Maharashtra



U.P



Gujarat



A.P



Kerala



Uttarakhand

Government

Fame I & Fame II

5. Automobile OEMs EVization Blueprint

2W

3W

PV

CV

6. E-Motors use in EVs

Type & Technical Specifications of E-Motors used

Capacity in kW



AC [Synchronous, Induction]



DC [Brushed, Brushless, Hermetic]

Number of E-Motors in EV

E-Motor configuration - hub vs wheel

E-Motors used by EVs plying on Indian roads (2W, 3W & PV)

7. E-Motors Supply Landscape in India

E-Motor Manufacturing in India

E-Motor Imports in India

8. E-Motor Demand Landscape in India

Auto OEMs manufacturing EVs in India

Annual MFG / Sales of EVs in India

Supply Chain of key EV Auto OEMs in India

9. E-Motor business Market Drivers and Restraints



10. E-Motor Type in Use in Automobiles in India



11. E-Motor Market in India in 2018-19

By vehicles type (2W, 3W and PV)

By motor type (AC, DC)

By capacity rating (in KW)

12. E-Motor Market in India by 2025

Estimating electric vehicles portion in total auto sales in India by 2024-25 (Optimistic, Pessimistic & Realistic Scenario)

by 2024-25 (Optimistic, Pessimistic & Realistic Scenario) 2W



3W



PV



CV

Estimating number of E-Motors required by 2024-25

By vehicles type (2W, 3W and PV)



By motor type (AC, DC)



By capacity rating (in KW)



Segmentation by Power Class and KW rating



Segmentation by Low performance and high performance



Segmentation by range

13. Auto components OEMs e-Motor Strategy



14. Industrial Motors OEMs e-Motor Strategy



15. E-Motor Sourcing Strategy of OEMs

Local supplier vs Imports

Sourcing country for imports

Sourcing criterion

Willingness to source locally

Key issues with motors

Key purchase influencing criterion

Weight



Price range

Backward integration - self manufacturing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vhwg35

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

