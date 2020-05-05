India Elevator and Escalator Market Study, 2015-2025: Key Trends, Opportunity Assessment, Competitive Benchmarking

Dublin, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Elevator and Escalator Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Types, by Applications, by Services, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India elevator and escalator market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period majorly attributed to the development in the transportation and social infrastructure sector

This report thoroughly covers the elevator and escalator market by components, verticals and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers, which would help the stakeholders to decide and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



The India elevator and escalator market is expected to witness steady growth over the coming years, due to the strategic focus of government in revving the construction sector with projects such as Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT. Additionally, ambitious plans such as housing for all, upcoming metro rail projects and development of bullet trains would remain the major driver for the growth of the industry.

However, the growth would be primarily fuelled by development in the tier-2 and 3 cities as the construction boom has already reached the saturation point in major metro cities. These changes would significantly propel the demand for maintenance and modernisation in the industry.



Further, factors such as rising demand for urbanisation and ageing population would further drive the growth of the industry.



By applications, the residential application will continue to account for the highest revenue share due to major residential development activities coming from government initiatives such Smart cities and regional development authorities developing housing projects in line with housing for all mission. However, the share of commercial application is also likely to witness growth over the coming years owing to the development of malls and retail outlets.



Key Highlights of the Report

India Elevator and Escalator Market Size and Historical Data of India Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2015-2018

India Elevator and Escalator Market Forecast of Revenues & Volume until 2025

Historical data & Forecast of India Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues, By Types, Applications and Services for the Period 2015-2025F

Historical data & Forecast of India Elevator Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2015-2025F

Historical data & Forecast of India Escalator Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2015-2025F

Historical data & Forecast of India Elevator Market Revenues, By Types, Applications and Services for the Period 2015-2025F

Historical data & Forecast of India Escalator Market Revenues, By Types, Applications and Services for the Period 2015-2025F

Historical data & Forecast of India Elevator and Escalator Regional Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2025F

Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

India Elevator and Escalator Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Market Share, By Players

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:



Type

Elevator

Passenger



Cargo



Home

Escalator

Moving Stairs



Moving Walks

Application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Service

Maintenance

Modernization

Companies Mentioned



Fujitec India Private Limited

Hitachi Lift India Pvt. Ltd.

Johnson Lifts Pvt. Ltd.

Kinetic Hyundai Elevator & Movement Technologies Ltd.

Kone Elevator India Private Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Otis Elevator Company ( India ) Limited

) Limited Schindler India Pvt. Ltd.

Thyssenkrupp India Private Limited

Toshiba India Private Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/maxyzx

