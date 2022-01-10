India Emerging Biofuels Market Report 2021-2025: Assessing New Business Opportunities for Fuel Suppliers, Feedstock Suppliers, Fbos Oil Marketing Companies, Auto Players, and Other Value Chain Players

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Biofuels Market in India and Outlook Till 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

To encourage production of Biodiesel in the country, GoI has mandated the OMCs to purchase Biodiesel (B 100), meeting the fuel quality standard prescribed by BIS for blending with HSD to the extent of 5% at identified purchase centres across the country.



During a period from 2016-19 a growth of over 500% has been seen in the procurement of biodiesel by OMCs for blending, which has increased from 1.19 Crore Litres in 2016 to 8.21 Crore Litres in 2019. Further, it is also noticeable that The current consumption of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) in the country is 84 MMT or 102 MKL, and it is projected to increase to 132.3 MKL by 2022. At 5% blending level, 660 crore litres of biodiesel would be needed. About 225 crore litres of waste-edible oil-based feedstock (188 crore litres UCO and 36 crore litres acid oil / fatty acids) could be available for biodiesel processors.



Used Cooking Oil based biodiesel has a potential to contribute to over 10% of the target of Rs. 100,000 crore of import substation on petroleum products by 2024.

It can potentially replace or supplement palm stearin as feedstock in 3 years and in 5 years' time the biodiesel manufactured can be equivalent to ethanol produced. With the incentives that government is offering to the FBOs for generating and supplying UCOs many of them are working on forefront to increase the distribution volumes of the same.



Hardcastle Restaurants (HRPL), the master franchisee of McDonald's in west and south India is one such FBO. The company has started to run its delivery trucks in Mumbai with biodiesel made from its own used cooking oil. The company plans to link all its 270 outlets to produce around 7 lakh tonnes of biodiesel in the next couple of years.

Further, it is significant to note that company is the company is looking at expanding its restaurant footprint to 450- 500 and will generate around 15 lakh litres of used oil to make biodiesel to run its refrigerated delivery trucks by 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

Biofuel Market in India - Understanding the emerging need for a clean fuel

- Understanding the emerging need for a clean fuel Government policies and environment for promoting biofuels in India

Biodiesel Market in India - tracking the performance trends

- tracking the performance trends Ethanol market in India - tracking the performance trends

- tracking the performance trends Bio CNG market in India - current scenario and tracking performance trends

- current scenario and tracking performance trends Feedstock availability of biofuels in India

Demand assessment of Biofuels in India till 2030

till 2030 Potential cost savings in using Biofuels

Market share analysis- key players prevalent in the biofuel market in India

Vehicular penetration outlook

Upcoming Projects

Conclusion & Key Findings

Companies Mentioned

GAIL

IOCL

BPCL

HPCL Biofuels Limited

Kotiar Biofuels Limited

Emami Biotech

India Glycols Limited

Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Limited

Mawana Sugars Limited

Shree Renuka Sugar Mills

Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited

Balrampur Chini Mills

Bio Max

Universal Biofuels

Southern Biotech Limited

Kaleesuwari Refinery Private Limited

