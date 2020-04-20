India Executive & Board Remuneration Insights (2015-2019) by Sector, Company Age, Ownership, Revenue and Market Capitalization
Apr 20, 2020, 17:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The 2019 Executive and Board Remuneration Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2019 edition of India's Executive & Board Remuneration Report provides an analysis of compensation trends over 5 years (FY15 to FY19) in close to 2,000 companies in India. It draws equal representation from listed and unlisted firms and covers the private sector and PSU companies across the large, mid and small-cap segments.
Vastly greater in scope and ambition than the first edition, this report provides detailed pay data for Executive and Non-Executive Chairmen, CEOs, CFOs, Executive Directors, Company Secretaries and Non-Executive Directors (NEDs). Detailed data cuts are offered by sector (over 20 industries are covered), and by company age, ownership, revenue, and market capitalization.
Also presented are data on gender gaps in representation and pay, and governance metrics, including Board size and composition, number of NEDs and Independent Directors, and a number of Board meetings held each year.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction and Overview
- Introduction
- Company Demographics
- Data Sources and Definitions
- Executive Summary
2. Company Board Metrics
- Board Size
- Number of NEDs
- Independent Directors: Total Number and Share on the Board
- Promoter Presence on the Board
- Number of Board/Committee Meetings
3. Executive Directors' Compensation
- Total Pay and Pay Distribution by Level: FY19
- Total Pay by Level: FY15-19 Trend
- Pay Comparisons FY19: Size/Category/Ownership/Age of Company
- Pay by Designation: Absolute pay, Pay distribution, and Revenue, Company Age and Sector-wise Split:
- CMD
- CEO
- CFO
- Executive Director
- Company Secretary
- Changes in Total Pay: FY15-19
- Pay Composition FY19
- Pay vs Performance
4. Non-Executive Directors' Compensation
- NED Pay: FY15-19
- Pay Distribution FY19
- NED Pay: Splits by Revenue, Market Cap, Company Age, Ownership, Sector
- Pay Composition FY19: NED
- Changes in NED Pay
- Non-Executive Chairmen Pay: FY15-19
- Non-Executive Chairmen Pay: Splits by Revenue, Market Cap, Ownership, Sector 127-128
- Pay Distribution FY19
- Pay Composition FY19: Non-Executive Chairmen
- Changes in Pay: Non-Executive Chairmen
5. Gender Diversity and Equality
- Male and Female Representation at Each Level
- Trends in Female Representation
- Share of Women, by Position, Split by Market Cap and Ownership
- Companies with no Female Representation
- Gender-wise Pay Split by Level and Market Cap
- Change in Pay FY15-19: Gender Split
- Pay Ratio: Men vs Women
- Female Pay Composition
- Variable Pay Share: Men vs Women
6. Annexure
7. Glossary of Terms
8. About the Publisher
9. Company Board Metrics
- Board Size FY19: by Revenue, Sector
- Number of Independent Directors (FY19) by Revenue
- Companies with Promoters on the Board: by Sector, Revenue
- Independent/Non-Independent Directors: by Sector, Revenue
- Number of Female Directors (FY19) by Company Revenue
- Number of Male/Female Directors (FY19) by Revenue, Sector
- Board Metrics: by Age of Company
10. Executive and Non-Executive Directors' Compensation
- Median Total Pay by Sector and Level
- Median Pay by Sector and Revenue: by Designation
- Median Pay by Revenue and Ownership: by Designation
- Trends in Change in Pay by Revenue and Age of Company: by Designation
Companies Mentioned
- Ashok Leyland Ltd.
- Bajaj Auto Ltd.
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
- Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.
- Bharti Airtel Ltd.
- Chennai Petroleum Corp. Ltd.
- Ford India Pvt. Ltd.
- GAIL (India) Ltd.
- Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd.
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- Hero Motocorp Ltd.
- Hindalco Industries Ltd.
- Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd.
- Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
- Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (Pvt.) Ltd.
- ITC Ltd.
- Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.
- Infosys Ltd.
- Interglobe Aviation Ltd.
- JSW Steel Ltd.
- Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
- Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
- MMTC Ltd.
- MMT C-Pamp India Pvt. Ltd.
- Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd.
- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
- Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd.
- Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
- NTPC Ltd.
- Nayara Energy Ltd.
- Northern Coalfields Ltd.
- Oil & Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.
- PTC India Ltd.
- Petronet L N G Ltd.
- Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd.
- Rajesh Exports Ltd.
- Reliance Corporate IT Park Ltd.
- Reliance Industries Ltd.
- Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.
- Reliance Retail Ltd.
- South Eastern Coalfields Ltd.
- Steel Authority of India Ltd.
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Tata Motors Ltd.
- Tata Steel Ltd.
- Tech Mahindra Ltd.
- Ultratech Cement Ltd.
- Vedanta Ltd.
- Vodafone Idea Ltd.
- Wipro Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3bv7nh
