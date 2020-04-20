India Executive & Board Remuneration Insights (2015-2019) by Sector, Company Age, Ownership, Revenue and Market Capitalization

DUBLIN, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The 2019 Executive and Board Remuneration Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2019 edition of India's Executive & Board Remuneration Report provides an analysis of compensation trends over 5 years (FY15 to FY19) in close to 2,000 companies in India. It draws equal representation from listed and unlisted firms and covers the private sector and PSU companies across the large, mid and small-cap segments.

Vastly greater in scope and ambition than the first edition, this report provides detailed pay data for Executive and Non-Executive Chairmen, CEOs, CFOs, Executive Directors, Company Secretaries and Non-Executive Directors (NEDs). Detailed data cuts are offered by sector (over 20 industries are covered), and by company age, ownership, revenue, and market capitalization.

Also presented are data on gender gaps in representation and pay, and governance metrics, including Board size and composition, number of NEDs and Independent Directors, and a number of Board meetings held each year.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction and Overview

Introduction

Company Demographics

Data Sources and Definitions

Executive Summary

2. Company Board Metrics

Board Size

Number of NEDs

Independent Directors: Total Number and Share on the Board

Promoter Presence on the Board

Number of Board/Committee Meetings

3. Executive Directors' Compensation

Total Pay and Pay Distribution by Level: FY19

Total Pay by Level: FY15-19 Trend

Pay Comparisons FY19: Size/Category/Ownership/Age of Company

Pay by Designation: Absolute pay, Pay distribution, and Revenue, Company Age and Sector-wise Split:

CMD



CEO



CFO



Executive Director



Company Secretary

Changes in Total Pay: FY15-19

Pay Composition FY19

Pay vs Performance

4. Non-Executive Directors' Compensation

NED Pay: FY15-19

Pay Distribution FY19

NED Pay: Splits by Revenue, Market Cap, Company Age, Ownership, Sector

Pay Composition FY19: NED

Changes in NED Pay

Non-Executive Chairmen Pay: FY15-19

Non-Executive Chairmen Pay: Splits by Revenue, Market Cap, Ownership, Sector 127-128

Pay Distribution FY19

Pay Composition FY19: Non-Executive Chairmen

Changes in Pay: Non-Executive Chairmen

5. Gender Diversity and Equality

Male and Female Representation at Each Level

Trends in Female Representation

Share of Women, by Position, Split by Market Cap and Ownership

Companies with no Female Representation

Gender-wise Pay Split by Level and Market Cap

Change in Pay FY15-19: Gender Split

Pay Ratio: Men vs Women

Female Pay Composition

Variable Pay Share: Men vs Women

6. Annexure



7. Glossary of Terms



8. About the Publisher



9. Company Board Metrics

Board Size FY19: by Revenue, Sector

Number of Independent Directors (FY19) by Revenue

Companies with Promoters on the Board: by Sector, Revenue

Independent/Non-Independent Directors: by Sector, Revenue

Number of Female Directors (FY19) by Company Revenue

Number of Male/Female Directors (FY19) by Revenue, Sector

Board Metrics: by Age of Company

10. Executive and Non-Executive Directors' Compensation

Median Total Pay by Sector and Level

Median Pay by Sector and Revenue: by Designation

Median Pay by Revenue and Ownership: by Designation

Trends in Change in Pay by Revenue and Age of Company: by Designation

