India Executive and Board Remuneration Report 2021: Trends Amongst 25,583 Executive and Non-executive Directors on the Boards of 2,190 India-Listed Companies and 708 Unlisted Companies

This report presents an analysis of compensation trends amongst 25,583 executive and non-executive Directors on the Boards of 2,190 India-listed companies and 708 unlisted companies.

It covers a 5-year period, from FY17 to FY21, and draws representation from both private sector and PSU firms, distributed across the large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, micro-cap and unlisted categories.

The 180+ page report helps to:

Identify trends in top-executive and Board-level pay

Understand the composition of Boards across India

Establish benchmarks for compensation to Directors based on leading industry practices and detailed peer comparisons

Determine correlations between pay and performance

Recognise gender pay gaps across executive levels

A Study of Trends in Board Compensation and Pay Structure

Board Governance Metrics

Board size and trends

Number of IDs and NEDs

Share of IDs on Company Boards

Board independence

Promoter presence on the Board

Total Board pay bill

Number of Board meetings held each year

What makes ESG different?

Executive Directors' Compensation

Compensation trends for Executive Directors from FY17-21

Total pay (means, medians, and other percentiles) by designation and ranges

Pay composition; change in pay FY18-21

List of highest paid CMDs, CEO and CFOs

Correlation between pay vs performance

Non-Executive Directors' Compensation

NED and Non-Executive Chairman pay trends

Composition and splits by revenue, profit, company age, ownership, market cap, sector

Gender Diversity and Equality

Male vs female representation across executive levels

Companies with no female representation

Gender-wise pay split by level

Changes in pay FY18-21

Female pay composition

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction and Overview

Scope and methodology

Company demographics

Glossary of terms

Executive summary

2. Company Board Metrics

Board Size

Number of NEDs

Board composition:

Independent vs Non-Dependent Directors

Male vs female Representation on the Board

Number of Board Meetings held

Presence of the promoter on the Board

Board Independence

Cost of Running a Board

What Makes ESG Different?

3. Executive Directors' Compensation

Total pay (FY17-21): means, medians, 10th, 25th, 75th and 90th percentile levels, and distribution by pay-range

Total pay (FY17-21) by levels: Executive, CEOs/MDs, CFOs, Executive Directors, Company Secretaries

Composition of pay: fixed pay (and its components), variable pay (and its components, including ESOPS)

Changes in pay in FY18 to FY21

CAGR of changes in pay FY18-21 by level

Private sector vs PSU pay comparison (FY17-21)

Total pay by market cap, company age, revenue by levels; private vs PSUs

Highest Paid CMDs, CEOs, CFOs

Pay vs performance for each level - correlation between revenue and pay growth; PAT and pay growth

4. Non-Executive Directors' Compensation

Total pay (FY17-21): means, medians, 10th, 25th, 75th and 90th percentile levels, and distribution by pay-range

Total pay (FY17-21) by levels: Non-Executive Directors and Non-Executive Chairman

NED and Non-Executive Chairman pay by market cap, ownership, sector

Composition of pay: fixed pay (and its components), variable pay (and its components, including ESOPS)

Changes in pay in FY18 to FY21

CAGR of changes in pay FY18-21 by level

Private sector vs PSU pay comparison (FY17-21)

5. Gender Diversity and Equality

Male-Female Representation by Level

Companies with no Female Representation

Gender-wise Pay Split by Level

Female Pay Composition

6. Annexure

Detailed 7-way cross tabs by designation, market cap, ownership, company age, revenue, PAT, sector, for:

Board Metrics: Board size - Private vs PSU; for ESG companies: mean, median, 10th percentile, 75th percentile; 90th percentile; trends in total number of directors - FY15 to FY20; Independent vs non-independent directors; Distribution of Executive Chairman and IDs on company Boards; Promoter presence on the Board; Board meetings and distribution.

Board size - Private vs PSU; for ESG companies: mean, median, 10th percentile, 75th percentile; 90th percentile; trends in total number of directors - FY15 to FY20; Independent vs non-independent directors; Distribution of Executive Chairman and IDs on company Boards; Promoter presence on the Board; Board meetings and distribution. Executive and Non-Executive Compensation: Total pay by level; 3-way cross splits by revenue, ownership, sector; Designation wise: pay trends, change in pay, pay composition.

Total pay by level; 3-way cross splits by revenue, ownership, sector; Designation wise: pay trends, change in pay, pay composition. Gender diversity: female representation by level, companies with no female director, pay ratio (men vs women), variable pay share (men vs women)

