India Feed Additives Market Review 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2024 - Improving Yields, Increasing Exports, Rising Emphasis on Livestock Disease Prevention

India feed additives market is currently experiencing strong growth.



India currently represents one of the countries with highest livestock population in the world. It is also one of the largest producers of milk, beef, broilers, eggs and fishes. This provides an immense potential for growth to the Indian feed additives market.



A major factor driving the feed additives market is the country's huge population. With a population of 1.3 Billion, India represents the world's second largest populated country after China. By 2030, we expect India's population to exceed 1.5 Billion. This is expected to create a strong demand for food, driving the consumption of animal derived products such as milk, meat, eggs, seafood, etc.



Moreover, rising disposable incomes, changing lifestyles and increasing consciousness towards health and wellness has led to a change in Indian food habits from cereals to foods rich in proteins, vitamins and minerals. This is driving the consumption of milk, meat and eggs in the country.



Some of the other key factors driving the market include rising focus on improving yields, increasing exports, rising emphasis on livestock disease prevention, increasing concerns on the quality of animal products, etc.

Report Coverage



This report provides a deep insight into the Indian feed additives market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Base Year Considered: 2018

Historical Data Coverage: 2013-2018

Market Forecast: 2019-2024



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Indian feed additives market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the Indian feed additives industry?

What is the breakup of the Indian feed additives market on the basis of source?

What is the breakup of the Indian feed additives market on the basis of type?

What is the breakup of the Indian feed additives market on the basis of livestock?

What is the breakup of the Indian feed additives market on the basis of form?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the Indian feed additives industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the Indian feed additives industry?

What is the structure of the Indian feed additives industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the Indian feed additives industry?

What are the profit margins in the Indian feed additives industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 India Feed Additives Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Source

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Livestock

5.6 Market Breakup by Form

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Research and Development

5.10.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.4 Manufacturing

5.10.5 Marketing

5.10.6 Distribution

5.10.7 End-Use

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.12 PESTEL Analysis

5.12.1 Political

5.12.2 Economic

5.12.3 Social

5.12.4 Legal

5.12.5 Environmental

5.12.6 Technological

5.13 Price Analysis

5.13.1 Price Indicators

5.13.2 Price Structure

5.13.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Source

6.1 Synthetic

6.2 Natural



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Amino Acids

7.2 Phosphates

7.3 Vitamins

7.4 Acidifiers

7.5 Carotenoids

7.6 Enzymes

7.7 Mycotoxin Detoxifiers

7.8 Flavors and Sweeteners

7.9 Antibiotics

7.10 Minerals

7.11 Antioxidants

7.12 Non-Protein Nitrogen

7.13 Preservatives

7.14 Phytogenics

7.15 Probiotics



8 Market Breakup by Livestock

8.1 Ruminants

8.2 Poultry

8.3 Swine

8.4 Aquatic Animal

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Form

9.1 Dry

9.2 Liquid



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North India

10.2 West and Central India

10.3 South India

10.4 East India



11 Government Regulations



12 Strategic Recommendations



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players



