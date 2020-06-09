India Feminine Hygiene Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)

NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The India feminine hygiene market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 16.18% during the forecast period 2020 - 2025.

In India, approximately 60% of women are diagnosed with vaginal and urinary tract diseases and infections every year, due to poor menstrual hygiene. The increasing awareness about intimate hygiene and an increase in preference for menstrual products, like sanitary pads, tampons, and panty liners, have increased the demand for feminine hygiene products in the country.- Furthermore, the Government of India has launched several awareness programs across the country about women menstrual hygiene, the menstruation continues to be a taboo especially in rural areas, thereby, impending the growth of the market studied.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Awareness Toward Feminine Hygiene

The increasing awareness among the consumers regarding menstrual hygiene along with the growing number of working women and expanding income levels are some of the major factors stimulating the growth of the feminine hygiene products such as tampons, sanitary pads, menstrual cups, and others across the country. The increasing female literacy rate across both rural as well as urban areas has also played a major role in adopting hygienic practices during menstruation. Therefore, with the increasing literacy rates and the government initiatives to distribute free sanitary pads primarily in rural parts of India, the feminine hygiene sector in India begun to expand at a faster pace. For instance, in 2018, the Odisha government launched 'Khushi', a scheme to provide free sanitary napkins to government and government-aided schools across the state and benefit approximately 17 lakh girls.

Sanitary Napkins/Pads to Drive the India's Market

The availability of sanitary napkins in various packaging sizes and price ranges, with different types of absorption technologies, along with the increasing awareness regarding maintaining proper hygiene during the menstrual cycle, is significantly capturing the interest of women from different economical groups, thereby, driving the sales of sanitary napkins across the country. Moreover, the country is witnessing an increasing number of promotions and educational sessions, due to the increasing prominence of social media and the various initiatives taken by the government and NGOs to increase the awareness about the benefits of using menstrual hygiene products, such as sanitary napkins. For instance, to make sanitary napkins more affordable and accessible, the government of India, in 2019, announced the price reduction of Jan Aushadhi Suvidha Oxo-Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins, which were launched in 2018, to INR 1 per pad, from INR 2.5.

Competitive Landscape

The India feminine hygiene market is consolidated in nature owing to the presence of fewer regional and domestic players. Emphasis is given on the merger, expansion, acquisition, and partnership of the companies along with new product development as strategic approaches adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers. Key players dominating the country's market include Procter & Gamble Company, Essity AB, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Edgewell Personal Care Company, among others.

