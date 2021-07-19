India Fleet Management Market Report 2021-2025: Focus on Vehicle Segment, GNSS Segment, Network Segment, & Backoffice Segment

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fleet Management in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fleet Management in India is a comprehensive report analysing the latest developments on the Indian fleet management market.

This strategic research report provides unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

How will the market for fleet management systems for commercial vehicles in India evolve in 2021 and beyond?

This new report covers the latest trends and developments in the dynamic commercial vehicle telematics industry. The total installed base of fleet management systems in India is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.0 percent from 3.5 million units at the end of 2020 to almost 6.8 million units by 2025.

The penetration rate in the total population of commercial vehicles and passenger cars in fleet use is at the same time estimated to increase from 10.2 percent in 2020 to 15.5 percent in 2025. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

The fleet telematics industry in India is in many respects still nascent and major parts of the addressable market remain largely untapped. The uptake of fleet management solutions is however growing and the market is to some extent favoured by government regulations including AIS 140.

While the global recession associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has indeed hampered developments in the fleet management sector, the setbacks are expected to be temporary. The total installed base of fleet management systems is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.0 percent from 3.5 million units at the end of 2020 to almost 6.8 million units by 2025. The penetration rate in the total population of commercial vehicles and passenger cars in fleet use is at the same time estimated to increase from 10.2 percent in 2020 to 15.5 percent in 2025.

The Indian fleet telematics market is served by many companies including a myriad of small local vendors, a number of pan-Indian players and a few international telematics giants. The analyst ranks WheelsEye, LocoNav, Uffizio and Letstrack as the largest solution vendors in India.

These four companies all have total installed bases of over 0.5 million units on their respective platforms across all applications and geographies, though the shares represented by GPS-enabled telematics for fleet vehicles in commercial use on the Indian market vary substantially. Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland are the leading players in the OEM segment.

The former collaborated with UK-based Microlise for many years, but Tata has now launched a next-generation connected vehicle solution developed in house. Ashok Leyland has reached more than 150,000 vehicles on its connected vehicle platform and works with Trimble that provides the hardware. Trimble is also a leading high-end fleet management solution provider in the aftermarket segment in India.

The remaining top-10 players on the Indian market which have all reached the milestone of 100,000 units are Autoplant, Axestrack, Volty and Fleetx. Notable providers just outside of the top list include Arya Omnitalk, TrackoBit, Millitrack and Transight.

The market is also served by diverse players such as Matchpoint GPS, Bosch, OneQlik, MapmyIndia, BlackBuck, Protrack GPS, Intellicar, Gurtam, Rane t4u, iTriangle, Nippon, IntelliPlanner, EcoCosmo, CarIQ, Intangles, Asset Telematics and Mireo, all having installed bases in the tens of thousands in India.

This report answers the following questions:

How does the fleet management market in India compare with other markets?

compare with other markets? What is the price level of Indian fleet telematics solutions?

Which are the leading domestic providers of aftermarket fleet management solutions?

Which international fleet management providers are targeting the Indian market?

What hurdles are there for foreign players?

What offerings are available from commercial vehicle OEMs?

Will the FM industry consolidate further during 2021-2022?

How will the commercial vehicle telematics industry evolve in the future?

Highlights from the report:

Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies.

Data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in India .

. Comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated profiles of 39 aftermarket fleet management solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from commercial vehicle brands.

Market forecasts lasting until 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1 Fleet management solutions

1.1 Fleet management infrastructure

1.1.1 Vehicle segment

1.1.2 GNSS segment

1.1.3 Network segment

1.1.4 Backoffice segment

1.2 Vehicle management

1.2.1 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance planning

1.2.2 Security tracking

1.2.3 Tire pressure monitoring systems

1.3 Driver management

1.3.1 Driving data registration and analysis

1.3.2 Video-based driver monitoring

1.3.3 Eco-driving schemes

1.3.4 Insurance risk management

1.4 Operations management

1.4.1 Routing and navigation

1.4.2 Transport management

1.4.3 Mobile workforce management

1.5 Regulatory compliance and reporting

1.5.1 AIS

1.5.2 FASTag

1.6 Business models

2 Market forecasts and trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 Commercial vehicle fleets in India

2.1.2 Fleet management market forecast

2.1.3 Fleet management vendor market shares

2.1.4 Local market characteristics in India

2.2 Market drivers and barriers

2.2.1 Macroeconomic environment

2.2.2 Regulatory environment

2.2.3 Competitive environment

2.2.4 Technology environment

2.3 Value chain analysis

2.3.1 Telematics industry players

2.3.2 Automotive industry players

2.3.3 Telecom industry players

2.3.4 IT industry players

2.4 Future industry trends

3 Company profiles

3.1 International aftermarket solution providers

3.1.1 Azuga

3.1.2 Gurtam

3.1.3 Microlise

3.1.4 Mireo

3.1.5 Netstar

3.1.6 Trimble

3.1.7 WABCO (ZF)

3.2 Local aftermarket solution providers

3.2.1 Arya Omnitalk

3.2.2 Asset Telematics

3.2.3 Autoplant

3.2.4 Axestrack

3.2.5 BlackBuck

3.2.6 Bosch India

3.2.7 CarIQ (Varroc)

3.2.8 EcoCosmo

3.2.9 Fleetx

3.2.10 Intangles

3.2.11 Intellicar (TVS)

3.2.12 IntelliPlanner

3.2.13 iTriangle

3.2.14 Letstrack

3.2.15 LocoNav

3.2.16 MapmyIndia

3.2.17 Matchpoint GPS

3.2.18 Millitrack

3.2.19 Minda

3.2.20 Nippon

3.2.21 Onelap

3.2.22 OneQlik

3.2.23 Protrack GPS

3.2.24 Rane t4u

3.2.25 Tata Consultancy Services

3.2.26 TrackoBit

3.2.27 Trak N Tell

3.2.28 Transight Systems

3.2.29 Uffizio

3.2.30 Volty

3.2.31 VST Mobility Solutions

3.2.32 WheelsEye

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/otxbs5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

