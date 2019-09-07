India Forecasted to be Fastest Growing National Market for Abrasives Worldwide - Freedonia Group Analysis

CLEVELAND, Sept. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Production of abrasives at facilities in India is forecast to rise 8.7% per year to $2.6 billion in 2023. Strong growth in the local market will encourage heightened investment in abrasives production by both foreign multinationals and domestically headquartered firms. However, it will be difficult for local production to keep pace with the rapid advances expected in demand, and the trade deficit will widen significantly.

Production of abrasives in India totaled $1.7 billion in 2018, leaving the country with a trade deficit equivalent to 2% of demand. Prior to 2007, India was typically a net exporter of abrasives, but imports have grown rapidly as the local market has expanded. The country remains a significant net exporter of metallic abrasives, while the trade deficits in each of coated, bonded, and loose abrasives have widened significantly.

More information about the study is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/global-abrasives-3727.htm

The Asia/Pacific region is forecast to account for the largest share of abrasives production growth through 2023, reaching 61% of global output in that year. China will be by far the world's largest abrasives producer, and Japan, India, and South Korea will all rank among the top six global suppliers.

Please link citations to https://www.freedoniagroup.com/World-Abrasives.html

About The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com – The Freedonia Group is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985, we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. The Metals, Minerals & Glass Products studies page is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-category/mine/metals-minerals-glass.htm.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.684.9600

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Related Links

http://www.freedoniagroup.com

