India Frozen Food Market Report 2022-2027 - Growing Expenditure Capacity of Consumers to Purchase Quality Products Driving Demand

DUBLIN, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Frozen Food Market, By Product (Frozen Snacks, Frozen Meat & Seafood, Frozen Fruits & Vegetables, Frozen Dairy & Dessert, and Frozen Meals), By Distribution Channel, By Region, By States, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2017-FY2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Frozen Food Market stood at USD1204.30 million in FY2021 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.00% in the forecast period, to reach USD1841.28 million by FY2027F.

The high demand for convenience food items, changing lifestyle, and increasing product innovation are the key factors driving the demand for the Indian Frozen Food Market in the forecast period.



Growth in the reach of the e-commerce industry in every corner of the country due to high internet penetration and proliferation of smart devices is accelerating the purchase of frozen food items. In addition to this growing expenditure capacity of consumers to purchase quality products is playing a significant role in influencing the demand for the Indian Frozen Food Market.



Also, an increase in demand for convenience food items among the consumers as they require less cooking time and eliminate the need to purchase items for cooking preparations is accelerating demand for frozen food items in the country. The demand for processed food is driven by the busy lifestyle of consumers and the surge in population of working women in the country.



The Indian Frozen Food Market is segmented into product, distribution channel, company, and regional distribution, by states. Based on product, the market is divided into frozen snacks, frozen meat & seafood, frozen fruits & vegetables, frozen dairy & dessert, and frozen meals.

The frozen dairy & dessert segment held a market share of 6.84% in FY2021 and is expected to witness the fastest incremental growth in the forecast period. The increasing importance of healthy food items due to the rise in health-consciousness among consumers are driving the demand for the Indian Frozen Food Market through the forecast period.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Indian Frozen Food Market from FY2017 to FY2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Indian Frozen Food Market from FY2022E to FY2027F and growth rate until FY2027F.

To classify and forecast the Indian Frozen Food Market based on product, distribution channel, company, regional distribution, by states.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Indian Frozen Food Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Frozen Food Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Frozen Food Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian Frozen Food Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Indian Frozen Food Market.

Market players operating in the Indian Frozen Food Market are

McCain Foods ( India ) Private Limited

) Private Limited Godrej Tyson Foods Limited (Real Good Chicken and Yummiez)

Innovative Foods Limited (Sumeru)

Venky's ( India ) Limited (Venky's)

) Limited (Venky's) Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Private Limited (Safal)

ITC Limited (ITC Master Chef)

Hyfun Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd. (HyFun)

Top Fresh International Private Limited

DARSHAN FOODS PVT. LTD. (Meatzza)

Swadhika Foods LLP

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2017-FY2020

Base Year: FY2021

Estimated Year: FY2022E

Forecast Period: FY2023F-FY2027F

India Frozen Food Market, By Product:

Frozen Snacks

Frozen Meat & Seafood

Frozen Fruits & Vegetables

Frozen Dairy & Dessert

Frozen Meals

India Frozen Food Market, By Distribution Channel:

Departmental Stores

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Direct Sales

Online Sales Channel

India Frozen Food Market, By Region:

North

West

South

East

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Indian Frozen Food Market.



