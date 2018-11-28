India Gas Gensets Market by Rating, Application, End Use, Market Source and Fuel Type (2018-2023)
The "India Gas Gensets Market By Rating (Up to 75kVA, 76 kVA-350 kVA, 351kVA-750kVA & >750kVA), By Application (Standby & Prime Power), By End Use (Industrial, Commercial, etc.), By Market Source, By Fuel Type, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the market is forecast to surpass $315 million by 2023.
Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to growing pipeline infrastructure and increasing awareness about gas being a cleaner fuel.
Moreover, lower operating cost of gas gensets as compared to diesel gensets along with growing construction activities is further boosting demand for gas gensets in India.
Additionally, rising government focus on reducing harmful emissions and promoting the use of gaseous fuel is further anticipated to aid the growth of India gas gensets market during the forecast period.
This report discusses the following aspects of gas gensets market in India:
- Gas Gensets Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Rating (Up to 75kVA, 76 kVA-350 kVA, 351kVA-750kVA & >750kVA), By Application (Standby & Prime Power), By End Use (Industrial, Commercial, etc.), By Market Source, By Fuel Type
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Factors Affecting Purchase Decision, By Rating
4.2. Factors Affecting Purchase Decision
4.3. Purchase Decision Response: Brand
4.4. Overall Brand Satisfaction Level
4.5. Brand Satisfaction Level: After-Sales Service
4.6. Brand Satisfaction Level: Pricing
4.7. Brand Satisfaction Level: Lead Time
5. India Gas Gensets Installed Capacity Analysis
6. India Gas Gensets Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. India Low Rating (Up to 75 kVA) Gas Gensets Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3. Factors Responsible for Success of Major Brands
7.4. Price Point Analysis
8. India Medium Rating (76 kVA-350 kVA) Gas Gensets Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. Factors Responsible for Success of Major Brands
8.4. Price Point Analysis
9. India High Rating (351 kVA-750 kVA) Gas Gensets Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. Factors Responsible for Success of Major Brands
9.4. Price Point Analysis
10. India Very High Rating (Above 750 kVA) Gas Gensets Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. Factors Responsible for Success of Major Brands
10.4. Price Point Analysis
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. Value Chain Analysis
15. India Economic Profile
16. Trade Dynamics
16.1. Imports
16.2. Exports
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Competitive Benchmarking
17.2. Company Profiles
17.2.1. Clarke Energy India Private Limited
17.2.2. Caterpillar India Private Limited
17.2.3. Green Power International Pvt Ltd.
17.2.4. GGE Genset Private Limited
17.2.5. Wartsila India Private Limited
17.2.6. Cooper Corporation Private Limited
17.2.7. Perfect Gas Generators
17.2.8. Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd.
17.2.9. MTU India Private Limited
17.2.10. Cummins India Limited (CIL)
17.2.11. Mahindra Powerol Limited
17.2.12. Prakash Diesels Private Limited
17.2.13. Powerline Group of Industries
17.2.14. Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL)
18. Strategic Recommendations
