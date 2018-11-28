India Gas Gensets Market by Rating, Application, End Use, Market Source and Fuel Type (2018-2023)

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "India Gas Gensets Market By Rating (Up to 75kVA, 76 kVA-350 kVA, 351kVA-750kVA & >750kVA), By Application (Standby & Prime Power), By End Use (Industrial, Commercial, etc.), By Market Source, By Fuel Type, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market is forecast to surpass $315 million by 2023.

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to growing pipeline infrastructure and increasing awareness about gas being a cleaner fuel.

Moreover, lower operating cost of gas gensets as compared to diesel gensets along with growing construction activities is further boosting demand for gas gensets in India.

Additionally, rising government focus on reducing harmful emissions and promoting the use of gaseous fuel is further anticipated to aid the growth of India gas gensets market during the forecast period.

This report discusses the following aspects of gas gensets market in India:

Gas Gensets Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Rating (Up to 75kVA, 76 kVA-350 kVA, 351kVA-750kVA & >750kVA), By Application (Standby & Prime Power), By End Use (Industrial, Commercial, etc.), By Market Source, By Fuel Type

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors Affecting Purchase Decision, By Rating

4.2. Factors Affecting Purchase Decision

4.3. Purchase Decision Response: Brand

4.4. Overall Brand Satisfaction Level

4.5. Brand Satisfaction Level: After-Sales Service

4.6. Brand Satisfaction Level: Pricing

4.7. Brand Satisfaction Level: Lead Time



5. India Gas Gensets Installed Capacity Analysis



6. India Gas Gensets Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. India Low Rating (Up to 75 kVA) Gas Gensets Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Factors Responsible for Success of Major Brands

7.4. Price Point Analysis



8. India Medium Rating (76 kVA-350 kVA) Gas Gensets Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Factors Responsible for Success of Major Brands

8.4. Price Point Analysis



9. India High Rating (351 kVA-750 kVA) Gas Gensets Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Factors Responsible for Success of Major Brands

9.4. Price Point Analysis



10. India Very High Rating (Above 750 kVA) Gas Gensets Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Factors Responsible for Success of Major Brands

10.4. Price Point Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. Value Chain Analysis



15. India Economic Profile



16. Trade Dynamics

16.1. Imports

16.2. Exports



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Competitive Benchmarking

17.2. Company Profiles

17.2.1. Clarke Energy India Private Limited

17.2.2. Caterpillar India Private Limited

17.2.3. Green Power International Pvt Ltd.

17.2.4. GGE Genset Private Limited

17.2.5. Wartsila India Private Limited

17.2.6. Cooper Corporation Private Limited

17.2.7. Perfect Gas Generators

17.2.8. Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd.

17.2.9. MTU India Private Limited

17.2.10. Cummins India Limited (CIL)

17.2.11. Mahindra Powerol Limited

17.2.12. Prakash Diesels Private Limited

17.2.13. Powerline Group of Industries



17.2.14. Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL)



18. Strategic Recommendations



