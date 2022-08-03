India Generic Drugs Market Report 2022: A $24.53 Billion Market in 2022 - Estimates for 2023 & Forecasts to 2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Generic Drugs Market, By Type (Small Molecule Generics v/s Biosimilars), By Mode of Drug Delivery (Oral, Parenteral, Topical, Others), By Form, By Source, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Generic Drugs Market stood at USD 24.53 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 6.97% during the forecast period.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, etc., and sedentary lifestyle propel market growth. The expanding geriatric population is contributing to the market growth as the comorbidities are more in the old population, thereby needing proper medications with the easiest route for drug administration.

In developing countries like India, government bodies and other regulatory bodies have encouraged manufacturers to launch effective generic drugs supporting market growth. The introduction of 3-D printing technology helps in manufacturing generic drugs with varying release dates and tastes and is expected to propel market growth.

The short expiration and gap between re-filing of the new drug encourages various companies to produce generic drugs owing to rise in competition which further reduces the generic medication prices. Enhancing accessibility to healthcare services and growing healthcare awareness among the public drive market growth.

Several initiatives are undertaken by government bodies towards awareness of the availability of generics like Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya and Jan Aushadi Yojana have become the highlight, offering quality medicines at affordable prices to the people. This scheme is currently running in each state of India with its high popularity among the people with average to low-income categories providing the public access to medications.

The Indian Generic Drugs Market is segmented based on type, mode of drug delivery, form, source, distribution channel, application, and region. Based on type, the market can be split into small molecule generics and biosimilars. Small molecule generic drugs held the largest market share of 70.01% in 2022. This is due to the low cost of generic drugs compared to branded drugs and affordability to the large segment of patients from middle to low-income families.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of the Indian Generic Drugs Market from 2018 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Indian Generic Drugs Market from 2023 to 2028 and growth rate until 2028.

To classify and forecast the Indian Generic Drugs Market based on type, mode of drug delivery, form, source, distribution channel, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Indian Generic Drugs Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Generic Drugs Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Generic Drugs Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian Generic Drugs Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Indian Generic Drugs Market.

Competitive Landscape

The significant market players operating in the Indian Generic Drugs Market include

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited

Cipla Limited

Lupin Limited

Piramal Group

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Biocon Limited

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Teva Pharmaceuticals Limited

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2018-2021

Base Year: 2022

Estimated Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2028

India Generic Drugs Market, By Type:

Small Molecule Generics

Biosimilars

India Generic Drugs Market, By Mode of Drug Delivery:

Oral

Topical

Parenteral

Others

India Generic Drugs Market, By Form:

Tablets

Capsule

Injection

Others

India Generic Drugs Market, By Source:

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

In- House

India Generic Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

India Generic Drugs Market, By Application:

Neurology

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Anti-Inflammatory

Others

India Generic Drugs Market, By Region:

North

South

West

East

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uzkyhy

