India gifting market is projected to grow from an estimated $ 119 million in 2019 to $ 159 million by 2025.Anticipated growth of gifting market in India can be attributed to rising disposable income and increasing influence of western culture across the country.



Moreover, increasing marketing activities by leading brands coupled with personalization and customization in gift products are some other drivers of gifting market in India. Also, factors like creative packaging, personalized notes, initial engraved boxes, etc., together with a seamless buying experience, especially through online platforms, are boosting the country's gifting market. Increasing digitalization and adoption of modern manufacturing processes and technologies are also significantly driving gifting market in India. An increasing number of consumers are opting for online gifting stores as they provide a variety of options on a single platform.



India gifting market is categorized into Corporate Gifting and Personal Gifting segments, among which Personal Gifting segment dominates the market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.Personal Gifting has been increasing in India over the years predominantly due to increase in purchasing power of the millennials, influence of western culture, booming e-commerce industry and unconventional approaches adopted by retail brands.



Moreover, advanced manufacturing processes and technologies are allowing market players to plan, produce, and deliver finished products in an efficient and time bound manner. Some of the major players operating the India gifting market are Archies, Ferns & Petals, Mini So, Beccos, Uniqlo and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of India Gifting market.

• To classify and forecast India Gifting market based on by purpose, by distribution channel, regional distribution and company.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India Gifting market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, customized products, etc., in India Gifting market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the India Gifting market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of gifting players across India.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analysing the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of India Gifting market using a top-down approach, where in data for various categories across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these gifting products by purpose and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Corporate and Personal gifting products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to gifting market

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers and partners, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, India gifting market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Purpose

o Corporate Gifting

o Personal Gifting

• Market, By Distribution Channel

o Offline

o Online

• Market, By Region:

o North

o South

o West

o East



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India Gifting market.



Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



