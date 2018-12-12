India Ground Handling Services Market to 2026: Focus on Ground Handling Services, Passenger and Ramp Handling Services and Cargo Handling Services Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "India Ground Handling Services Market Outlook to 2026 - Compelling Potential with New Tenders for 90 AAI Airports" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research report titled India Ground Handling Services Market Outlook to 2026 - Compelling Potential with New Tenders for 90 AAI Airports provides a comprehensive analysis on the India airport Ground Handling Services, passenger and ramp handling services and cargo handling services Market.

The report also covers Asia-Pacific ground handling services market snapshot including market overview and size, competitive landscape, growth drivers and restraints and future outlook, Value Chain Analysis in India ground handling services market, Growth Drivers and Restraints, Regulatory Framework, SWOT analysis, Future Outlook, Expert Opinion and Analyst Recommendations.

India Ground Handling Services Market Size and Overview

The market for ground handling services in India is at a growth stage with a large number of players competing for a share in the market. The market grew at an increasing rate during FY'2013 - FY'2018. The primary growth drivers of the ground handling services market have been increasing air passenger traffic, rising amount of air freight and increasing number of tourist visits in India. These were backed by technological advancement in GSE (Ground Support Equipment) and favorable government policies.



India Ground Handling Services Market Segmentation



The ground handling services market in India has been segmented by types of services offered into passenger and ramp handling services and cargo handling services. Passenger and ramp handling services are offered in passenger flights and cargo handling services are offered in freighter flights. Revenue from passenger and ramp handling services has accounted for a higher share in the market due to the large number of and high frequency of passenger flights in India.



Competitive Landscape in India Ground Handling Services Market



The India ground handling services market is fragmented with a large number of players competing in the market. Air India Air Transport Services Limited is the leading player in terms of revenue in the India ground handling services market. Air India SATS Airport Services is the second largest company followed by Bird Worldwide Flight Services and Celebi NAS Airport Services Private Limited.

The other major companies in India ground handling services market are GlobeGround India Private Limited, Menzies Aviation Bobba (Bangalore) Private Limited, Bhadra International India Private Limited and Indo-Thai Airport Management Services. Companies compete on the basis of service costs and number of ground handling stations.



Future Outlook of India Ground Handling Services Market



The ground handling services market in India is expected to grow at a positive double digit CAGR during FY'2019 - FY'2026. Increase in the level of implementation of favorable government schemes in the ground handling and aviation sector will be the major contributor to this growth. Future catalysts will be the entry of new domestic and foreign players in the airport ground handling services market with airlines increasing their fleet sizes and completion of construction of new airports.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

India Ground Handling Services Market

India Ground Handling Services Market Size

Growth Drivers and Restraints in India Ground Handling Services Market

Ground Handling Services Market Competitive Landscape of Major Players in India Ground Handling Market

Ground Handling Market India Ground Handling Services Market Future Outlook

2. Appendix

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Sizing and Modeling

3. Introduction to Airport Ground Handling Services Market

3.1. Global Airport Ground Handling Services Market Structure

3.2. Airport Ground Handling Services Market Definition



4. Introduction to Airport Ground Handling Services in India

4.1. Types of Airport Ground Handling Services

4.2. Charges for Provision of Ground Handling Services in India



5. Overview of Airports in India

5.1. Private Airports, PPP Airports and Greenfield Airports in India



6. Regulatory Framework for Ground handling Services Market in India

6.1. Regulatory Bodies in India Ground Handling Services Market

6.2. MOCA-GHA 2017 Regulations and Guidelines

6.3. IATA and BCAS Regulations and Guidelines

6.4. Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) for Ground Handling at Indian Airports

6.5. Price Regulations for Ground Handling at Indian Airports

7. Tender Process Analysis for Ground Handling Services Market in India

7.1. Illustration of Tender Process for PPP Airport



8. India Ground Handling Services Market, FY'2013 - FY'2018

8.1. India Ground Handling Services Market Overview

8.2. India Ground Handling Services Market Size, FY'2013 - FY'2018

8.3. Growth Drivers in India Ground Handling Services Market

Increasing Air Traffic (Passenger and Freight)

Growth in Number of Airports and Airline Fleet Sizes

Modernization and Expansion of Airports in India

Technological Advancement in Ground Support Equipment (GSE)

Ground Handling for Foreign Airlines

Rising E-Commerce Increasing Demand for Cargo Handling

8.4. Growth Restraints in India Ground Handling Services Market

Labor Training and Costs

Labor Unions

Severe Weather Conditions at the Airports

Accidents at Airports

9. Competitive Landscape of India Ground Handling Services Market



10. Company Profiles of Major Players in India Ground Handling Services Market

10.1. Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL)

10.2. Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS)

10.3. Bird Worldwide Flight Services Private Limited (BWFS)

10.4. Celebi NAS Airport Services Private Limited

10.5. Bhadra International Private Limited

10.6. Menzies Aviation Bobba (Bangalore) Private Limited (MABBPL)

10.7. GlobeGround India Private Limited

10.8. Indo-Thai Airport Management Services Private Limited

10.9. IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation Limited) - Self Handling

10.10. Jet Airways (India) Limited- Self Handling



11. Case Studies in the Ground Handling Services Market in India

11.1. Success Case Study - Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS)

11.2. Downside Story - Cambata Aviation Private Limited

11.3. Case Study on Cargo and Cargo Handling in India - Blue Dart Express Limited



12. Per Flight Ground Handling Cost Comparison for Self Handling Versus Outsourcing for an Airline

12.1. Outsourcing Cost

12.2. Self Handling Cost

12.3. Comparison on Cost per Flight Basis

12.4. Conclusion



13. SWOT Analysis of India Ground Handling Services Market



14. India Ground Handling Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2019F - FY'2026F

14.1. Future Analysis in India Ground Handling Services Market

14.2. Opportunities in India Ground Handling Services Market



15. AAI Tenders for 90 Airports in India

15.1. Broad Description of AAI Tender for Groups A, B and C Airports

15.2. Broad Description of AAI Tender For Group D Airports



16. Snapshot on Ground Support Equipment Requirement and Value Chain in India

16.1. GSE Requirements

16.2. Value Chain of Ground Support Equipment (GSE) for Ground Handling Companies in India



17. Asia-Pacific Ground Handling Services Market, FY'2016 - FY'2026F

17.1. Market Analysis

17.2. Competitive Landscape for Major Players in Asia Pacific Ground Handling Services Market

17.3. Growth Drivers in Asia-Pacific Ground Handling Services Market

Growing Passenger Traffic

Rising Air Freight Traffic

17.4. Growth Restraints in Asia-Pacific Ground Handling Services Market

Size of Airports Challenging for Passengers and Airport Operations

Strict Regulations and Security Procedures

17.5. Mixed Prospects for Fixed Base Operators

17.6. Future Outlook, FY'2019-FY'2026

Upcoming Airports and Airport Projects in Asia-Pacific Region

18. Analyst Recommendations for India Ground Handling Services Market



19. Industry Speak for India Ground Handling Services Market

Mr. Atiesh Mishra, Founder, AJM Jet Management

Ms. Khushbu Tolia Kalani , Business Head, Illume Solutions

, Business Head, Illume Solutions Mr. N. S. Hans, Aviation Professional

Mr. Yuvraj Singh , Technical Executive, AISATS (Air India SATS Limited)

, Technical Executive, AISATS (Air India SATS Limited) Anonymous, Technical Management, AIATSL (Air India Air Transport Services Limited)

Anonymous, Sales Management, Blue Dart Express Limited

