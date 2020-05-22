India Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook to 2025 Featuring Profiles of Key Players Including Reckitt Benckiser, Hindustan Unilever, Godrej Consumer Products, Himalaya Drug Company, and Dabur Amongst Others
May 22, 2020, 09:45 ET
The "India Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report gives a complete insight of the performance of hand sanitizer products in the Indian market.
With changing lifestyle & preferences of consumers and ever-increasing health hazard owing to recurrence of viral infections, there has been a growing need for getting instant and active protection against germs. The advantages of the product including easy to carry as it fits perfectly into one's pocket and is to be used without water or soap, and hence it convenient for the consumer to keep hands clean and safe on the go which enhance the demand for hand sanitizer products in the country.
At the current scenario with the outbreak of number of infectious disease the hand sanitize market is at the booming era which had inculcated a sense of awareness among the consumers for keeping themselves sanitized. This report provides with the detailed analysis of hand sanitizer products and its functioning with historical and forecasted value as well as volume along with top performing companies profiled in the report.
There have been the presence of hand sanitizer products in the market since long in the market, Indian consumers are not used to consume hand sanitizer on a regular basis. During the swine flu, SARS epidemic and COVID-19 (coronavirus), the hand sanitizer products came into the forefront where people became health conscious.
Over the last couple of years, the market has seen an exponential growth of above 20% CAGR.
The Indian hand sanitizer market is bifurcated in three forms such as liquid, gel & others (foam). These products are then submerged in two forms such as alcohol and non-alcohol sanitizers out of which the former have the highest portion in the market. However due to some drawbacks observed in alcohol based sanitizer on the basis of its usability. For that reason few brands have introduced alcohol free hand sanitizer, which contains triclosan, quaternary ammonium compounds (notably benzalkonium chloride or benzethonium chloride) instead of alcohol to reduce microbes.
The government's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and various campaigns by major companies to wash hands to get rid from the infectants is also making people turn to sanitizers for keeping the hand germ-free. Railway stations, hospitals, shopping malls, schools and colleges are where they are purchased extensively even though major sales outlets remain chemists and grocery stores.
The consumers are now a days moving towards environmental friendly products in that case The demand for organic hand hygiene products are increasing on the back of growing health concerns in India. Thus, manufacturers are launching products made from natural oils. It is also commonly stated that plant based hand hygiene are better for the environment than synthetic molecules.
Major Companies and Their Brands
- Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd - Dettol
- Hindustan Unilever Limited - Lifebuoy, Pears
- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd - Protekt
- The Himalaya Drug Company - Himalaya
- Dabur India Limited - Dabur
- Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd - Palmolive
- ITC Limited - Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, Dark Fantasy, Delishus, Bingo!, Yippee!, Candyman, mint-o, Essenza Di Wills, Fiama Di Wills, Vivel, Engage and Superia
- 3M company - Avagard
- Vi-Jon Laboratories - GermX, Mountain falls, Swan
- Herbal Strategi - Herbal Strategi
Other Companies
- Jiva Naturals
- Zuci Naturals
- Vitro Naturals
- Universal Essence
- Lilium Herbal
- Le Boneheur
- Gojo Industries
- Mirah Belle
- Winova
- Livsure
- Pocket Inc.
Considered in This Report
- Geography: India & Global
- Base Year: FY 2018-19
- Estimated Year: FY 2019-20
- Forecast Year: FY 2024-25
Aspects Covered
- Global hand sanitizer market with its value and forecast along with its segments
- India hand sanitizer market with segment (Liquid, Gel, Others) along with value and forecast
- Product price and variant analysis
- Various divers and challenges
- Ongoing trends and developments
- Five force models
- Top profiled companies
- Strategic recommendations
