India Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook to 2025 Featuring Profiles of Key Players Including Reckitt Benckiser, Hindustan Unilever, Godrej Consumer Products, Himalaya Drug Company, and Dabur Amongst Others

This report gives a complete insight of the performance of hand sanitizer products in the Indian market.



With changing lifestyle & preferences of consumers and ever-increasing health hazard owing to recurrence of viral infections, there has been a growing need for getting instant and active protection against germs. The advantages of the product including easy to carry as it fits perfectly into one's pocket and is to be used without water or soap, and hence it convenient for the consumer to keep hands clean and safe on the go which enhance the demand for hand sanitizer products in the country.



At the current scenario with the outbreak of number of infectious disease the hand sanitize market is at the booming era which had inculcated a sense of awareness among the consumers for keeping themselves sanitized. This report provides with the detailed analysis of hand sanitizer products and its functioning with historical and forecasted value as well as volume along with top performing companies profiled in the report.



There have been the presence of hand sanitizer products in the market since long in the market, Indian consumers are not used to consume hand sanitizer on a regular basis. During the swine flu, SARS epidemic and COVID-19 (coronavirus), the hand sanitizer products came into the forefront where people became health conscious.



Over the last couple of years, the market has seen an exponential growth of above 20% CAGR.



The Indian hand sanitizer market is bifurcated in three forms such as liquid, gel & others (foam). These products are then submerged in two forms such as alcohol and non-alcohol sanitizers out of which the former have the highest portion in the market. However due to some drawbacks observed in alcohol based sanitizer on the basis of its usability. For that reason few brands have introduced alcohol free hand sanitizer, which contains triclosan, quaternary ammonium compounds (notably benzalkonium chloride or benzethonium chloride) instead of alcohol to reduce microbes.



The government's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and various campaigns by major companies to wash hands to get rid from the infectants is also making people turn to sanitizers for keeping the hand germ-free. Railway stations, hospitals, shopping malls, schools and colleges are where they are purchased extensively even though major sales outlets remain chemists and grocery stores.



The consumers are now a days moving towards environmental friendly products in that case The demand for organic hand hygiene products are increasing on the back of growing health concerns in India. Thus, manufacturers are launching products made from natural oils. It is also commonly stated that plant based hand hygiene are better for the environment than synthetic molecules.



Major Companies and Their Brands

Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd - Dettol

Hindustan Unilever Limited - Lifebuoy, Pears

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd - Protekt

The Himalaya Drug Company - Himalaya

Dabur India Limited - Dabur

Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd - Palmolive

ITC Limited - Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, Dark Fantasy, Delishus, Bingo!, Yippee!, Candyman, mint-o, Essenza Di Wills, Fiama Di Wills, Vivel, Engage and Superia

3M company - Avagard

Vi-Jon Laboratories - GermX, Mountain falls, Swan

Herbal Strategi - Herbal Strategi

Other Companies



Jiva Naturals

Zuci Naturals

Vitro Naturals

Universal Essence

Lilium Herbal

Le Boneheur

Gojo Industries

Mirah Belle

Winova

Livsure

Pocket Inc.

Considered in This Report

Geography: India & Global

& Global Base Year: FY 2018-19

Estimated Year: FY 2019-20

Forecast Year: FY 2024-25

Aspects Covered

Global hand sanitizer market with its value and forecast along with its segments

India hand sanitizer market with segment (Liquid, Gel, Others) along with value and forecast

hand sanitizer market with segment (Liquid, Gel, Others) along with value and forecast Product price and variant analysis

Various divers and challenges

Ongoing trends and developments

Five force models

Top profiled companies

Strategic recommendations

