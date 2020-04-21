India Harmonic Filter Market by Filter Type, Voltage Level, Phase, End-user and Region - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Harmonic Filter Market, By Filter Type (Active, Passive, Hybrid), By Voltage Level (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High Voltage), By Phase (Single Phase, Multi Phase), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Harmonic Filter Market in India is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period due to surging demand for power quality in various end-user industries such as automotive, oil & gas, etc. and stringent government regulations pertaining to power reliability and quality.



Non-linear load is the primary cause of the emergence of harmonics and heavy electrical applications such as rectifiers, variable frequency drive or arc furnace generate harmonics. In order to mitigate this problem, harmonic filters are used which bring down the harmonics to tolerable level.



Increasing adoption of variable frequency drives in various end-user industries is driving the harmonic filter market in the country as it generates harmonics. Also, government has enacted several laws and is imposing penalties on industries which do not comply with the power quality norms, consequently, driving the market for harmonic filters in the country. However, high cost of the filter and low awareness about the power quality & harmonic filters can hamper the growth of the market during forecast period.



The Harmonic Filter Market in India can be segmented based on filter type, voltage level, phase, end-user, company and region.



Among filter type, passive filter is expected to grow at the highest rate until 2025 as this filter technology is comparatively new and helps to enhance performance of the harmonic filter. Moreover, these filters use electronics switching for producing harmonic current, which automatically cancels harmonics generated by non-linear loads. However, passive filter dominated the market in 2019, as these types of filters can effectively remove or eliminate harmonics of low order.



Major players operating in the Indian Harmonic Filter Market include Crompton Greaves Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Limited, ABB India Limited, Schneider Electric India Private Limited, Eaton Technologies Pvt Ltd, Siemens India, Schaffner India, Emerson Network Power Pvt. Ltd, NeoWatt Power Solutions Co. Pvt. Ltd., EPCOS India Pvt. Ltd., etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

