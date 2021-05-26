India Headset Market Report 2021: COVID-19 has Acted as a Boon for the Headsets Market Owing to WFH

DUBLIN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Headset Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by Technology, by Type, by Microphone Type, by Distribution Channel, by Region, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Headset Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2027F

The India Headset market witnessed moderate growth during the period 2017-2020 underpinned by rapid growth in the entertainment industry owing to the booming digitalization of the country, along with rising demand for headsets from the rising IT/BPO sector and gaming industry.

The rising number of subscribers on OTT platforms and audio streaming services is the major factor driving the growth of the headset market in India. Moreover, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic acted as a boon for the headsets market owing to the work from home conditions which accelerated the use of headsets while communicating for business purposes, listening to music and other entertainment activities. The stringent lockdown imposed across the country forced the people to stay at home and most of the entertainment activities were confined to online platforms.

The major demand for headsets is generated by the general public for personal use headsets. The rising online education sector has also pushed the usage of headsets among the Indian population. The COVID-19 crisis led to the rise of online education as the schools, colleges were shut and the professionals also took this time as an opportunity for upskilling themselves through various online education portals.

The demand for online education would increase in the coming years owing to the high adoption of internet-based services, thus, further augmenting the market demand for headsets over the coming years. As a result of the ongoing digitalization, increasing internet subscribers and affordable internet services, people are switching to online mode for most of the entertainment activities that include listening to music or attending digital concerts, podcasts, movies, TV series, as well as online workout sessions and online sports events which would bolster the demand for headsets in India during the forecast period.

Wired headsets held the major chunk in the Indian headset market revenues, based on technology, owing to lower prices compared to wireless headsets. This trend is changing rapidly as a result of the higher adoption of wireless headsets which would rise in the coming years owing to their hassle-free nature and the removal of long wires which were highly prone to damage.

Key Highlights of the Report:

India Headset Market Size and India Headset Market Forecast for the Period, 2021-2027F

India Headset Market Share, By Technology

India Headset Market Share, By Type

India Headset Market Share, By Microphone Type

India Headset Market Share, By Distribution Channel

India Headset Market Share, By Region

Historical Data and Forecast of India Headset Market Revenues and Volume, for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Data and Forecast of India Headset Market Revenues and Volume, By Technology, for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Data and Forecast of India Headset Market Revenues and Volume, By Type, for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Data and Forecast of India Headset Market Revenues, By Microphone Type, for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Data and Forecast of India Headset Market Revenues, By Distribution Channel, for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Data and Forecast of India Headset Market Revenues, By Region, for the Period 2017-2027F

India Headset Market Drivers and Restraints

India Headset Market Trends

COVID-19 impact on India Headset Market

India Headset Market Value Chain & Ecosystem

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered

Companies Mentioned

Apple Inc.

Beyerdynamic India Private Limited

Bose Corporation India Pvt. Ltd.

Cisco Systems ( India ) Private Limited

) Private Limited GN Hearing India Private Limited

Imagine Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

Sennheiser Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

Skullcandy Inc.

Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

By Technology

Wired

Wireless

By Type

Personal

Gaming

Commercial

By Microphone Type

In-Built

Non-Microphone

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Regions

Northern

Southern

Eastern

Western

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t0s107

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

