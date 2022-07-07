India Health Insurance Market Report 2022-2027:Featuring Key Player Aditya Birla Health Insurance, Edelweiss General Insurance, Max Life Insurance & Others

DUBLIN, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Health Insurance Market (2022-2027) by Plan Type, Duration, Application, Coverage, Type, Age Group, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India's Health Insurance Market is estimated to be USD 122.11 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 198.45 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%.



Market Segmentation

India's Health Insurance Market is segmented based on Plan Type, Duration, Application, Coverage, Type, and Age Group.

Health Insurance Market is segmented based on Plan Type, Duration, Application, Coverage, Type, and Age Group. Plan Type, the market is classified into Medical Insurance, Critical Illness Insurance, Family Floater Health Insurance, and Others.

Duration, the market is classified into Life-Time Coverage, and Term Insurance.

Application, the market is classified into Direct Sales, Brokers and Agents, Bankers, and Others.

Coverage, the market is classified into Preferred Provider Organizations, Point of Services, Health Maintenance Organization, and Exclusive Provider Organisation.

Type, the market is classified into Group, and Individual.

Age Group, the market is classified into Senior Citizen, Adult, and Children.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for India's Health Insurance Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increased Cost of Healthcare

4.1.2 Demand Increase with Pandemic

4.1.3 Private Organisations Providing Employer-Sponsored Health Insurance Plans

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Eligibility Regulations

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rise of Insurtech

4.3.2 Increased Demand for Quality Private Care

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Costs are Exacerbated by the Aging Population

4.4.2 Some Healthcare Services and Medical Expense Not Covered



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 India's Health Insurance Market, By Plan Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Medical Insurance

6.3 Critical Illness Insurance

6.4 Family Floater Health Insurance

6.5 Others



7 India's Health Insurance Market, By Duration

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Life-Time Coverage

7.3 Term Insurance



8 India's Health Insurance Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Direct Sales

8.3 Brokers and Agents

8.4 Bankers

8.5 Others



9 India's Health Insurance Market, By Coverage

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Preferred Provider Organizations

9.3 Point of Services

9.4 Health Maintenance Organization

9.5 Exclusive Provider Organisation



10 India's Health Insurance Market, By Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Group

10.3 Individual



11 India's Health Insurance Market, By Age Group

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Senior Citizen

11.3 Adult

11.4 Children



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



Companies Mentioned

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Ltd.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

Care Health Insurance

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd

Edelweiss General Insurance Company

Go Digit General Insurance Limited

HDFC ERGO

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Ltd

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Magma HDI General Insurance Company

Manipal Cigna Health Insurance Company

Max Life Insurance Company Limited

Navi General Insurance Limited

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Limited

Reliance General Insurance Company Limited

SBI General Insurance

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co Ltd

Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited

The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bz2ov5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets