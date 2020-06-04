India High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Review 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030 - Major Trends & Developments due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India High Density Polyethylene (HDPE): Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, Grade, End Use, Distribution Channel, Region, Competition, Trade, Customer & Price Intelligence Market Analysis, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The demand for High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) in India is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period.



The demand for HDPE is anticipated to increase due to continuous surge in the demand for high density polyethylene pipes in agriculture for supplying water, and other agricultural activities like drainage and irrigation, owing to their remarkable corrosion resistance. Launch of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) by the Government of India aimed at the development of irrigation sources in agricultural fields to escalate the demand for HDPE derived pipes in the forecast period.



Moreover, increase in the demand for HDPE derived buckets, containers, wires & cables insulation is also expected will drive the Indian HDPE market during the forecast period. The use of HDPE in blow molding for plastic production is also gaining popularity and preference in automotive, packaging, sports and other industries.



The blow molding segment holds the largest market share in 2020 and is projected to dominate the market of all the grades in the successive years. This is strongly attributed to increasing popularity for blow molded HDPE bottles in dairy, medical applications, water and other packaging sectors. Blow molded HDPE offers desirable properties such as tensile strength and temperature resistance for these applications. The blow molding segment held around 20% share market in 2020. Other major applications of blow molding HDPE include chemical tanks, pharmaceutical bottles and lubricant packaging etc. Meanwhile, the demand for HDPE film grade in India in has been negatively affected due to the ban on the use of plastic bags.



The demand for HDPE in India and production remained strongly affected in Q4FY20 due to sudden outbreak of COVID-19. Indefinite halt in production activities and the demand downturn due to nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus has hard hit the overall demand for HDPE. However, with ease in lockdown restrictions and gradual recovery in the demand patterns, domestic HDPE players are optimistic and have started scaling up their operating efficiencies from 45 per cent in March to 80 per cent in May. Moreover, a significant rise in the demand for HDPE bags could be observed as the central government turned to HDPE bags to combat the shortage of gunny bags to procure and distribute wheat stocks for addressing food security issues amid lockdown.



With stronger expansion of the country's agriculture sector and Indian government's strenuous efforts to enhance the water transportation facilities in the agricultural sector by encouraging farmers to make use of water conservation technologies, a strong boost in the demand for HDPE pipes is expected. Moreover, domestic refiners actively planning to expand their petrochemicals and chemicals footprint will drive the growth of HDPE market in the years to come.



Years Considered

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2030

Objective of the Study

The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) capacity, production, demand, inventory, and demand - supply gap in India .

. To categorize High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) demand based on end-use, grade, region and sales channel.

To study trade dynamics and company share in the Indian High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) market.

To identify major customers of High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) in India .

. To evaluate and forecast High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pricing by grade in the Indian High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) market.

To identify and profile major companies operating in the Indian High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) market.

To identify major news, deals and expansion plans in the Indian High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) market.

Some of the major players operating in the Indian High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) market are Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd., ONGC Petroadditions Ltd., Reliance Industries Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, GAIL India Limited, HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited, Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymers Limited, etc. Dow, INEOS, SABIC and LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. are some of the international players operating in the Indian market.



Import of HDPE declined by almost 5 per cent in FY 2020. Global economic slowdown and halt in industrial activities impacted HDPE price in 2020 causing it to dip sharply. High-density polyethylene prices in India hovered between $830-860 per tonne in Q4FY20 depicting gradual fall in profit margins. Prices in the Indian market are likely to trend upwards by the 3rd Quarter of the current fiscal.



Key Topics Covered



1. Manufacturing Process & Technology Licensing Evaluation



2. India HDPE Demand-Supply Gap Outlook, By Volume

2.1. Capacity, By Company

2.2. Capacity, By Location

2.3. Capacity, By Technology

2.4. Capacity, By Process

2.5. Production, By Company

2.6. Operating Efficiency, By Company

2.7. Country-Wise Import

2.8. Country-Wise Export

2.9. Demand-Supply Gap



3. India HDPE Demand Outlook

3.1. By Grade

3.2. By End Use

3.3. By Distribution Channel

3.4. By Region / State

3.5. By Company



4. Customer Analysis

4.1. Procurement Volume

4.2. Procurement Prices

4.3. Existing Supplier

4.4. Contact Details



5. Cost Structure

5.1. Raw Material Cost

5.2. Selling & Distribution Cost

5.3. Fixed Cost

5.4. Other Cost



6. Market Trends & Developments (Focus on emerging application and manufacturing technologies)



7. Grade-Wise & Company-Wise Pricing Analysis (Monthly)

7.1. Historical Prices (Domestic, CFR)

7.2. Forecast



8. Competitive Landscape (Top 10 Companies in terms of revenue share)

8.1. Company Profiles

8.1.1. Key Financial Matrices

8.1.2. Margin Analysis

8.1.3. SWOT Analysis

8.1.4. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence

8.1.5. Planned Investments

8.1.6. Collaborations

8.1.7. Technology Licensing

8.1.8. Expansion Plan



9. Project Viability Analysis



10. Strategic Recommendations



