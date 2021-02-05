India Home Automation Market Report 2020: Opportunities in Disruptive Potential, Technology Convergence, & New Product Development

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Technology Opportunities Impacting Home Automation in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Emerging Technology Opportunities Impacting Home Automation in India" highlights the key enabling technologies leveraged for creating a connected home ecosystem.



It also offers insights on individual technologies, key innovations in India, industry initiatives leading to developments in technologies enabling home automation. The scope of the research service is limited to technologies enabling home automation such as voice activation, smart sensors, robotics, wearables, smart lighting, smart sensors, and smart home hubs.



Home automation and IoT services are witnessing an increase in adoption in the Indian subcontinent with the advent of newer and more affordable technology innovations. Users are increasingly adopting smart speakers and voice-controlled technologies leading to smart revolution due to various associated benefits such as user convenience, enhanced security, and tremendous energy savings that can be achieved in the long run.

In India, the home automation market is driven by the rise in the number of start-ups who are aiming to make affordable smart home products, which is attractive to a larger section of people. Efforts by the Indian government to encourage Make in India initiative as well as Digital India campaign along with the aim of smart city development are all influencing the adoption of smart devices into homes.

The ability of smart devices to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure without requiring many changes in wiring while also fulfilling the aim of enabling automation makes it appealing to homes in India. Home automation does not create much hassle for the user.

Key questions addressed in the research service include the following:

What are the various technologies converging toward the development of home automation solutions in India ?

? What are the factors influencing the adoption of smart devices in India ?

? What is the impact of the adoption of smart home devices in India ?

? What are the industry initiatives driving the development of smart home technologies?

What are the future growth opportunities and what is the way forward for future homes?

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Scope of Research

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

1.4 Advancement in Technologies Help Transform Homes In India

1.5 Snapshot of Key Technologies Influencing Home Automation in India

1.6 Strategic Partnerships and Government Efforts are Creating Growth Opportunities for Home Automation



2.0 Home Automation Scenario in India - Technology Landscape and Status Review

2.1 Intelligent Home Automation System Provides Enhanced Security

2.2 Lighting and Security are Key Product Segments for Home Automation In India

2.3 Advancements in Home Automation can Transform the Way we Live and Provide Better Control Over the Devices

2.4 New Contactless Sensing Technologies are Enabling Smart Home Appliances to Communicate and Save Energy in Real-time

2.5 Voice-activated Technology is at the Forefront of Home Automation in India

2.6 Robotic Technologies Making their Way into Indian Homes

2.7 New Standards are Emerging and Adopted by Home Automation Companies at a Rapid Pace for Seamless Communication

2.8 Impact of Adoption of Smart Devices



3.0 SWOT Analysis and Growth Drivers and Challenges Impacting Home Automation Market in India

3.1 SWOT Analysis of the Home Automation Scenario in India

3.2 Growth Drivers, Industry Challenges, and Impact Assessment

3.3 Customer Convenience and Increase in Demand of Energy Efficient Appliances are Major Factors Driving Home Automation

3.4 Security from Hackers and Increase in Lack of Standards are Major Factors Hindering Adoption of Smart Homes in India



4.0 Assessment of Industry Best Practices, Initiatives, and Implementation Case Scenario

4.1 Strategic Partnerships are Paving the Way for Retrofit Smart Home Solutions

4.2 First of its Kind Innovation Hub Provides Smart Lighting Experience

4.3 Telecom Service Providers Enter Home Automation Segment

4.4 Integrated Home Automations Systems Enable Enhanced Power Savings

4.5 Partnerships Aid Increased Accessibility of Smart Lighting Solutions Across India

4.6 Real Estate Developers in India are Attracting Consumers by Integrating Homes with Voice-enabled Devices



5.0 Regulation Directive for Home Automation in India

5.1 Regulatory Bodies in India for IoT and M2M Communication

5.2 Global Regulatory Initiatives to Overcome Challenges Imposed by Interoperability

5.3 Common IoT Integration Platform can Help Ease Interoperability Issues

5.4 Unified Controller Hub and Common Connectivity Standards will Ensure Robust and Interoperable Network

5.5 Initiatives by Indian Government to Enable Smart Home and Smart City Development



6.0 Companies to Action

6.1 Stakeholder Initiatives - Wireless Innovations and Home Automation Consulting

6.2 Stakeholder Initiatives - Innovations in Smart Lighting

6.3 Stakeholder Initiatives - Smart Plugs and Remote Control

6.4 Other India-based Stakeholders Developing Home Automation Solutions

6.5 Established Players Dominating Home Automation Market in India - Lighting, Security, Audio/Video, and HVAC Segments

6.6 Established Players Dominating Home Automation Market in India - Smart Appliances, Smart Speakers



7.0 Impact of COVID19 on the Home Automation Scenario in India

7.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Home Automation Sector in India



8.0 Value Chain Analysis of Home Automation in India

8.1 Supply Chain Analysis of Home Automation Ecosystem in India Enabling Growth Opportunities



9.0 Future Roadmap of Home Automation in India

9.1 Technology Roadmap for Enhancing Home Automation Capabilities



10.0 Growth Opportunities of Home Automation in India

10.1 Factors Enabling Growth Opportunities for Smart Homes in India

10.2 Growth Opportunity 1: Disruptive Potential

10.3 Growth Opportunity 2: Technology Convergence

10.4 Growth Opportunity 3: New Product Development



11.0 Industry Contacts

