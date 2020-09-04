India Home Care Market Forecast 2020-2024 - Company Shares, Brand Shares and Distribution Data

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Care in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Home care continued to see solid value growth in 2019 boosted by growing awareness of the need for good hygiene in the home, rising incomes, urbanisation and expanding distribution. Many areas of home care remain unaffordable to many consumers in India but to those who can afford it these products can help provide convenience, which is becoming increasingly important as consumers lead busier lives.



The Home Care in India market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Home care on the rise as hygiene awareness grows

Players target both ends of the price spectrum as they look to add value and increase penetration

Home care remains a consolidated category with strong investment from the leading players

Traditional grocery retailers dominate but the landscape is gradually changing as consumers go in search of convenience

Increased hygiene awareness key to the development of home care

Sources

Headlines



Prospects

Rising affluence supports demand for higher quality laundry care

Traditional grocery retailers dominate thanks to wide presence and offer of smaller pack sizes

Fabric softeners: Look good, feel good, smell good

Competitive Landscape

Hindustan Unilever continues to strengthen with ongoing investment in new product development, distribution and advertising

Domestic companies offer tough competition to international players

Private label remains underdeveloped within laundry care but offers promise

Category Data

Headlines



Prospects

Natural ingredients add value to hand dishwashing

Liquid and refill pouches becoming popular in hand dishwashing

Dishwasher appliances failing to find an audience in India

Competitive Landscape

Hindustan Unilever encouraging consumers to trade up

Jyothy Laboratories introduces new premium lines while other players target lower income consumers

Private label offer expanding

Category Data

Headlines



Prospects

Hygiene awareness campaigns boost demand

Bathroom cleaners has potential as concerns over the harmful effects of phenyl grow

Multipurpose cleaners providing value and convenience

Competitive Landscape

Reckitt Benckiser dominates thanks to reputation for being tough on germs and stains

Private label looking to gain ground with value proposition

Grocery retailers dominate distribution

Headlines



Prospects

Toilet care sees strong growth but sales remain stunted by lack of awareness and social stigma

Toilet liquids/foam dominates sales but other products appearing in the market

Busy consumers show growing interest in ITBs and in-cistern devices

Competitive Landscape

Reckitt Benckiser invests in campaigns to improve toilet hygiene in India

Domex launches Why the Shame? Pick up the Brush! campaign

Private label maintains presence with affordable options

Headlines



Prospects

Surface care stealing sales from polishes

Shoe polish sales under threat as traditional black leather shoes give way to other low-maintenance options

New materials in the home removes need for furniture and metal polish

Competitive Landscape

Reckitt Benckiser retains lead thanks to strong distribution

Kiwi losing shine due to a lack of new product development

Footwear manufacturers looking to build sales with their own shoe care ranges

Headlines



Prospects

Air care becoming more sophisticated

Busy roads and high pollution levels drive demand for car air fresheners

Bathroom air fresheners a common feature of homes in India

Competitive Landscape

Godrej rises to the top with innovative range of air care

Dabur loses lead but continues to invest in new product development

Private label looks to gain a foothold in air care

Headlines



Prospects

Threat from mosquito borne diseases drives demand for home insecticides

Electric and spray/aerosol insecticides the preferred choice for those that can afford them

Insecticide coils falling out of favour as consumers trade up

Competitive Landscape

Godrej establishes dominant position through innovation and good value

Godrej Consumer Products partners with government to eliminate malaria by 2030

Home insecticides highly consolidated but incense sticks provide competition

