India Hydrogen Market to 2030: Growing Demand for Chemicals, Expansion of Refineries, and Rising Adoption of Coal Gasification and Power-to-Gas Projects

The "India Hydrogen Market By Technology (Steam Methane Reforming, Membrane Cell Technology & Coal Gasification), By Mode (Captive Vs. Merchant), By Application (Petroleum Refinery, Fertilizer & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India hydrogen market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period, on account of growing demand for chemicals, expansion of refineries, and rising adoption of coal gasification and power-to-gas projects.

Moreover, development of fuel cell technology for electricity production, increasing mergers & acquisitions and growing demand for hydrogen from hydro-processing industry and steel, chemical & petrochemical plants is anticipated to boost the country's hydrogen market in the coming years. Some of the other factors that would aid market growth are government focus & growing R&D on using hydrogen as automotive fuel.

India Hydrogen Market, 2012 - 2030 discusses the following aspects of hydrogen market in India:

Hydrogen Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Technology (Steam Methane Reforming, Membrane Cell Technology & Coal Gasification), By Mode (Captive Vs. Merchant), By Application (Petroleum Refinery, Fertilizer & Others)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in India hydrogen market are



Linde India Limited and Praxair India Private Limited

Grasim Industries Limited

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited

INOX Air Products

Bhuruka Gases Limited

Air Liquide India

Air Water (Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Limited)

GHCL Limited

DCW Limited (DCW)

TATA Chemicals Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. India Hydrogen Market Demand Supply Analysis



5. India Hydrogen Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Technology (Steam Methane Reforming, Membrane Cell Technology and Coal Gasification)

5.2.2. By Mode (Captive Vs. Merchant)

5.2.3. By Application (Petroleum Refinery, Fertilizer, Chemical & Petrochemical and Others)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company



6. West India Hydrogen Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Technology

6.2.2. By Mode

6.2.3. By Application

6.2.4. By State



7. South India Hydrogen Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. By Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Technology

7.2.2. By Mode

7.2.3. By Application

7.2.4. By State



8. North India Hydrogen Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.1.2. By Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Technology

8.2.2. By Mode

8.2.3. By Application

8.2.4. By State



9. East India Hydrogen Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.1.2. By Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Technology

9.2.2. By Mode

9.2.3. By Application

9.2.4. By State



10. India Hydrogen Market Attractiveness Index

10.1. By Technology

10.2. By Application

10.3. By Region



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Value Chain Analysis



14. Sales and Distribution Channel Analysis



15. Pricing Analysis



16. Trade Dynamics



17. List of Major Customers



18. List of Major Channel Partners



19. India Economic Profile



20. Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Benchmarking

20.2. Company Profiles



21. Strategic Recommendations



