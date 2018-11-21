India Hydrogen Market to 2030: Growing Demand for Chemicals, Expansion of Refineries, and Rising Adoption of Coal Gasification and Power-to-Gas Projects
The "India Hydrogen Market By Technology (Steam Methane Reforming, Membrane Cell Technology & Coal Gasification), By Mode (Captive Vs. Merchant), By Application (Petroleum Refinery, Fertilizer & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India hydrogen market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period, on account of growing demand for chemicals, expansion of refineries, and rising adoption of coal gasification and power-to-gas projects.
Moreover, development of fuel cell technology for electricity production, increasing mergers & acquisitions and growing demand for hydrogen from hydro-processing industry and steel, chemical & petrochemical plants is anticipated to boost the country's hydrogen market in the coming years. Some of the other factors that would aid market growth are government focus & growing R&D on using hydrogen as automotive fuel.
India Hydrogen Market, 2012 - 2030 discusses the following aspects of hydrogen market in India:
- Hydrogen Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Technology (Steam Methane Reforming, Membrane Cell Technology & Coal Gasification), By Mode (Captive Vs. Merchant), By Application (Petroleum Refinery, Fertilizer & Others)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in India hydrogen market are
- Linde India Limited and Praxair India Private Limited
- Grasim Industries Limited
- Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited
- INOX Air Products
- Bhuruka Gases Limited
- Air Liquide India
- Air Water (Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Limited)
- GHCL Limited
- DCW Limited (DCW)
- TATA Chemicals Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. India Hydrogen Market Demand Supply Analysis
5. India Hydrogen Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.1.2. By Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Technology (Steam Methane Reforming, Membrane Cell Technology and Coal Gasification)
5.2.2. By Mode (Captive Vs. Merchant)
5.2.3. By Application (Petroleum Refinery, Fertilizer, Chemical & Petrochemical and Others)
5.2.4. By Region
5.2.5. By Company
6. West India Hydrogen Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.1.2. By Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Technology
6.2.2. By Mode
6.2.3. By Application
6.2.4. By State
7. South India Hydrogen Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.1.2. By Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Technology
7.2.2. By Mode
7.2.3. By Application
7.2.4. By State
8. North India Hydrogen Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.1.2. By Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Technology
8.2.2. By Mode
8.2.3. By Application
8.2.4. By State
9. East India Hydrogen Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.1.2. By Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Technology
9.2.2. By Mode
9.2.3. By Application
9.2.4. By State
10. India Hydrogen Market Attractiveness Index
10.1. By Technology
10.2. By Application
10.3. By Region
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Value Chain Analysis
14. Sales and Distribution Channel Analysis
15. Pricing Analysis
16. Trade Dynamics
17. List of Major Customers
18. List of Major Channel Partners
19. India Economic Profile
20. Competitive Landscape
20.1. Competitive Benchmarking
20.2. Company Profiles
21. Strategic Recommendations
