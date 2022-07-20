India In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Report 2022: Focus on Clinical Chemistry, Immunoassays, Microbiology and Molecular Testing, Point-of-Care Testing, & Histology/Cytology

DUBLIN, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report is designed to provide an overview of the IVD market in India and its influences.

Included in the report are trends influencing the industry and country-level data including the incidence of disease, life expectancy, population demographics, economic status, healthcare utilization and other market influences.

All market data pertains to the Indian IVD market at the manufacturers' level. Market data is presented for the year 2021 with forecast data provided for 2026. Compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) are provided for the 2021-2026 period.

The focus is on the IVD discipline including reagents, consumables, calibrators and controls of the following sub-segments:

Clinical Chemistry: routine lab testing; substrates, enzymes, homogeneous immunoassays, proteins, ISE (non-POC), HBA1c (non-POC). Includes urinalysis and blood chemistry testing.

Immunoassays: hormones and thyroid function, tumor markers, allergy, anemia, neonatal tests, prenatal tests, interleukins, PCT, toxicology and common infectious diseases (HIV, hepatitis, influenza)

Microbiology and Molecular Testing: manual and automated tests, culture media (to be prepared or ready to use), latex tests, transport media, blood culture, sensitivity discs, Gram and other stains, MTB culture, Mycoplasma, Ureaplasma, nucleic acid testing.

Point-of-Care Testing: all POC tests for cardiology, toxicology, coagulation, diabetes and infectious diseases. Also includes POC and non-POC blood gas and electrolytes. Also includes glucose self-monitoring tests.

Histology/Cytology: PAP, HE, IHC, ISH, FISH, primary and secondary antibodies.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Industry Overview

Scope and Methodology

Indian IVD Market Summary

Chapter 2: India Overview

Population

Health Indicators

General Health

Disease Profiles in India

Economy and Health Spending

Health Infrastructure

Medical Facilities

Hospital Bed Density

Physicians and Health Professionals

Medical Device Regulation

Chapter 3: IVD Markets in India

Market Summary

Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Coagulation

Immunoassay

Microbiology/Molecular

Point-of-Care

Histology

Chapter 4: Company Profiles

Abbott India Limited

Becton Dickinson (BD) India

(BD) bioMerieux India Private Limited

Bio-Rad Laboratories India Private Limited

Danaher Corporation India

Fujifilm India Private Limited

QIAGEN India Pvt. Ltd

Roche India

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Sysmex India Pvt Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific India Pvt. Ltd.

Transasia Bio-Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98n64a

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets