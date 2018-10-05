India Incense Sticks (Agarbatti & Dhoop) Market Overview 2018: Top Indian Agarbatti and Dhoop Players Coming Up With New Innovatiions

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "India Incense Sticks (Agarbatti & Dhoop) Market Overview, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a deep analysis of the Indian Agarbatti and Dhoop market with size in terms of both value and volume of the market and also provides market share of different segments. The report was formed by segregating data from various sources and various time frame. It consists of various historic data and based on the current situation of the market and key factors, providing a forecast based on best suitable method. This could definitely be helpful in identifying the market segments which are driving growth. The report consists profiles of leading companies.



The Indian agarbatti and dhoop market plays a large role in the development of India's rural economy as it provides large employment opportunities to rural women. The market observes high presence of unorganised players as there are next to no entry barriers. The India Agarbatti and Dhoop market size was more than INR 3000 crores in 2011-12.



The market has observed high growth rate since last five years and is forecasted to reach market size by volume of more than 34000 sticks of agarbatti and dhoop in 2022-23. The states in the North and South regions of India combined contribute for around two-thirds of sales of agarbatti and dhoop in India.



The major states consuming agarbatti are Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The agarbatti and dhoop industry is a golden industry which will always prosper in India as well as foreign markets. Though demand fluctuates in regions according to occasions or festivals, it never falls below a certain level due to the high presence of religious people who generally never miss their prayers and poojas.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. India Agarbatti & Dhoop Market Outlook



3. India Dhoop Market Outlook



4. India Agarbatti Market Outlook



5. India Agarbatti & Dhoop Market Sales Channel Analysis



6. Company Profiles

B. V. Aswathiah & Bros

Hari Darshan Sevashram Private Limited

Hem Corporation Private Limited

ITC Limited

Moksh Agarbattis Company

Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH)

N. Ranga Rao & Sons Private Limited

& Sons Private Limited Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Shree Kalpana Perfumery Works Private Limited

