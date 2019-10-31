India K-12 Market Report 2019: Market Set to Witness a CAGR of 0.29% Over 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India K-12 Market By School Type (Government/Public and Private), By Curriculum (State Board, CBSE, CISCE and Others), Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2014 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Years Considered in this Study



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2024

The Indian K-12 market stood at $ 1.53 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 0.29% to reach $ 1.55 million by 2024 on account of increasing number of private schools pursuing high demand for quality education.



Moreover, government initiatives to improve the quality of education and FDI in educational sector is further steering the growth in the Indian K-12 market. Additionally, technology advancements in the method of teaching along with involvement of government and private institutions is creating opportunities in the education sector.



Digital learning modules such as e-learning and m-learning have also revolutionized the segment over the past few years. Government initiatives to modernize the sector have also gained ground with private players and entrepreneurs undertaking investments to strengthen their position in the Indian K-12 market.



Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Indian K-12 market.

To define, classify and forecast the Indian K-12 market on the basis of school type, curriculum, and region.

To analyze and forecast the market share for K-12 with respect to school type: Government /Public and Private Schools.

To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, and on the basis of region by segmenting the The author calculated the n K-12 market into four regions, namely - North, East, West and South

To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the Indian K-12 market.

To examine the market share on the basis of curriculum (such as State boards, CBSE, ICSCE and others) in the Indian K-12 market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. India K-12 Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Curriculum Bodies [CBSE, State Board, CICSE, Others (NIOS, International Baccalaureate, International General Certificate of Secondary Education)]

4.2.2. By School Type (Private, Public/Government)

4.2.3. By Region (North, West, South, East)



5. India Public/Government K-12 Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Curriculum Bodies



6. India Private K-12 Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Curriculum Bodies



7. Market Dynamics

7.1. Drivers

7.2. Challenges



8. Market Trends & Developments



9. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



10. India Economic Profile



11. Strategic Recommendations



List of Figures

Figure 1. India K-12 Market Size, By Volume (Million), 2014-2024F

Figure 2: India K-12 Market Share, By School Type, By Volume, 2014-2024F

Figure 3: India K-12 Market Share, By Curriculum, By Volume, 2014-2024F

Figure 4: India K-12 Market Share, By Region, By Volume, 2014-2024F

Figure 5: India Public/Government School Market Size, By Volume (Million), 2014-2024F

Figure 6: India Public/Government School Market Share, By Curriculum, By Volume, 2014-2024F

Figure 7: India Private School Market Size, By Volume (Million), 2014-2024F

Figure 8: India Private School Market Share, By Curriculum, By Volume, 2014-2024F



