India Kitchen Furniture Market Report 2021 with Market Share of the Top 80 Players

The report offers a comprehensive picture of the kitchen furniture industry in India, providing historical trends and forecasts in kitchen furniture production and consumption, imports and exports.
Kitchen furniture sales by price ranges, product trends and supply structure, distribution system and main players are also considered as well as the value and weight of the built-in appliances on kitchen furniture supply.
The report provides a breakdown of kitchen furniture supply by cabinet door material (wood, veneer, laminated, slabs, thermoplastics, lacquered, plywood, melamine, steel, glass), by cabinet door colour (white, bright, neutral), by cabinet door lacquering (high gloss, opaque) and by worktop material (solid surface, stone, quartz, slabs, laminated, steel, wood, glass). Short profiles of the main local manufacturers of technical furniture fittings (Drawers, hinges, metalware) are also included.
A breakdown of Indian kitchen furniture exports and imports is provided by country and by geographical area of destination/origin.
The analysis of distribution system for kitchen furniture in India covers the following channels: direct sales/contract, kitchen specialists, furniture stores/chains, online sales. A list of leading furniture importers, architects and interior designers relevant for the kitchen furniture market is also provided by city, as well as the geographical breakdown of kitchen furniture sales in India for the main local companies.
The competitive system analyses the presence of the major kitchen furniture manufacturers in India, including short company profiles, sales data and market shares by price range, for a sample of 80 companies.
A focus on selected smart and fast Indian cities towards 2020 is also included.
Key Topics Covered:
Research tools and methodology
Activity trend and forecasts
- The kitchen furniture sector in India, activity trend 2014-2020 and forecasts 2021-2023
- The kitchen furniture market in India by price range, 2020. % share, values, volumes and average price
International trade
- Exports and Imports of kitchen furniture by the main countries of destination/origin, 2015-2020
Product trends and structure of the offer
- Breakdown of kitchen furniture sales by kind of doors and by kind of look
- Kitchen furniture breakdown by kind of worktop
- Drawers, hinges, metalware: Consumption of technical fittings breakdown by product type
Competition
- Top 60 Indian players and their presence on the Country
- Kitchen furniture sales in India, 2020. Market shares for the top 80 players
- Top players in the upper end segment; Top players in the mid end segment; Top players in the mass market
Distribution
- Breakdown of kitchen furniture sales by distribution channel
- Number of outlets and sales per outlet for a sample of Indian kitchen furniture players
- List of builders relevant for the kitchen furniture market
- Breakdown of kitchen furniture sales by Geographic Area
- Number of appliances and worktops per 100 kitchens sold in a sample of companies
- Leading furniture importers, architects and interior designers by city
Macroeconomic and growth drivers
- Focus on selected smart and fast Indian cities towards 2020
Companies Mentioned
- Aran World
- Arancia Kuchen
- Aster Cucine
- Aura Kitchens
- Ballerina Kuchen
- Borchi
- Bulthaup
- Cromatica
- Cubo Design - Miton
- Dada
- Euromobil
- Evok by Hindware
- Fotile
- Godrej Interio
- Hacker Kuchen
- Hexa
- Homelane
- Ikea
- Interwood
- Kook Kitchen Koncepts
- Kuche 7
- Kutchina
- Leicht Kuchen
- Meine Kuche
- MGM Cucine
- Modulinea
- Nobilia
- Nolte Kuchen
- Officine Gullo
- Ommag
- Oppein
- Pepperfry
- Poggenpohl
- Poliform
- Saviesa
- Scavolini
- Signature Kitchen
- Siravi
- Sleek International
- Snaidero
- Spacewood
- Stosa
- Team 7
- Tiara Furniture
- Valcucine
- Veneta Cucine
- Wurfel Kuche
