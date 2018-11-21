India Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market 2018-2025 with Fresenius Kabi, Baxter, Otsuka Pharmaceutical and BML Parenteral Drugs Dominating

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "India Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market Analysis Report By Volume, By Application (Therapeutic Injections, Fluid Balance Injections, Nutritious Injections), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India large volume parenterals (LVP) market size is expected to reach USD 121.7 million by 2025 at a 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period.



LVPs offer a faster method for administration of drugs to patients during surgery or while recovering in the hospital. Rising preference by physicians for single dose administration of drugs is responsible for growing demand for LVP.



Parenterally administered drugs gain quick access to systemic circulation with complete drug absorption. These drugs have high bioavailability and reach the site of action faster than drugs administered orally, thus delivering an immediate physiological response in clinical conditions such as shock, asthma, and cardiac arrest. Moreover, parenteral administration is essential for drugs that do not provide therapeutic effect orally or that are broken down by digestive secretions such as hormones (e.g. insulin) and antibiotics.



There is a rise in healthcare expenditure in India where households incur a high monthly per-capita out-of-pocket expense on account of diseases such as cancer, followed by injuries and cardiovascular disorders. In such disease conditions, the patient has to incur the cost of LVP as well as make repeat purchase over the period of treatment.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The Indian pharmaceutical industry is growing at a rapid pace and remains one of the largest contributors to the country's economy. India's pharma sector is placed third in terms of volume and 14th in terms of value in global rankings

By application, the India LVP market is categorized into therapeutic injections, fluid balance injections, and nutritious injections. Of these, nutritious injections dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2017

Based on volume, the LVP market is grouped into 100 ml, 250 ml, 500 ml, 1000 ml, and 2000 ml. Of these, the 100 ml injectable segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the coming years

Based on end use, the market is divided into hospitals & other healthcare facilities and home care. Hospitals & other healthcare facilities held a majority share in 2017

Market players and manufacturers have developed a supply chain contract with reputed hospitals, leading to a better hold over the market. Some of these players are Fresenius Kabi AG; Baxter; Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; and BML Parenteral Drugs.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology

1.1 Information Procurement

1.2 Data Analysis



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.1.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.1.1.1 Rising number of surgeries

3.1.1.2 Faster method for administering drugs

3.1.1.3 Growing preference for single-dose administration of vaccines and drugs to treat chronic diseases

3.1.1.4 Increase in local LVP manufacturing

3.1.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.1.2.1 Challenges in formulation of LVPs

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping

3.3 India LVP Market - PESTLE Analysis

3.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5 India LVP Market: Regulatory Scenario

3.5.1 Drug Regulation and Control

3.5.2 Procedure for Drug Application in India

3.5.2.1 List of documents required to be submitted

3.5.3 Import and Manufacturing Licenses and Approvals

3.5.4 Labelling Requirements

3.5.5 Drug Price Regulation

3.5.6 Trends in Drug Price Control - India

3.5.7 Regulations on Patent Protection



Chapter 4 India Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 India LVP Market: Application Movement Analysis

4.2 Therapeutic Injections

4.3 Fluid Balance Injections

4.4 Nutritious Injections



Chapter 5 India Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market: Volume Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 India LVP Market: Volume Movement Analysis

5.2 100 ml

5.3 250 ml

5.4 500 ml

5.5 1000 ml

5.6 2000 ml



Chapter 6 India Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 India LVP Market: End Use Movement Analysis

6.2 Hospitals & Other Healthcare Facilities

6.3 Home Care



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Strategy framework

7.2 LVP Manufacturers in India

7.3 India LVP Market: Market Position Analysis (Based on Application, Product Benchmarking, Regional Presence, and Recent Updates)

7.4 Company Profiles



Fresenius Kabi AG

Albert David Ltd.

Baxter

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Braun Melsungen AG

BML Parenteral Drugs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lqpmx6/india_large?w=5





