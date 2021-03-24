India Laundry Service Market Report 2020: The $35.83 Billion Market is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 4.96% - Increasing Working Class Population and Rising Disposable Income

DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Laundry Service Market, by Sector (Organized & Unorganized), by Business Type (Online & Offline), by Service (Wash & Fold; & Wash & Iron), by End User (Residential & Commercial), by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Laundry Service Market was valued USD 35.83 Billion in FY2020 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of 4.96% through FY2026 on account of increasing working class population and rising disposable income.

Laundry is a necessary and time-consuming task and number of local washermen have significantly reduced in the past, presenting an opportunity for laundry-based startup. These companies are hiring professional washer man and partners in order to cater to the needs of customers who want convenience and high quality cleaning of clothes. Also, trend of using eco-friendly chemicals is gaining prominence and laundry based companies are switching toward sustainable practices so as to save water, energy, and reduce operational costs.



The Indian Laundry Service Market can be segmented based on sector, business type, service, end-user and region. In terms of sector, the market can be bifurcated into unorganized and organized. The market penetration of organized sector was only 4.23% in FY2020 when compared with unorganized; however, the former sector is anticipated to witness growth in the forthcoming years on account of emergence of laundry-based start-ups.

The companies catering to the laundry service market are offering plethora of options such as wash & fold and wash & iron. Among them, wash & iron held the largest share of 72.93% in FY2020 and the trend is likely to continue until FY2026 as the segment is the preferred choice of the customers.



Some of the companies operating in the Indian Laundry Service Market are UClean India Private Limited (UClean), Elite Dhobilite Laundry Pvt Ltd (Dobilite), PML Solutions Pvt Ltd (Pick My Laundry), Laundry Project Pvt.Ltd (Wassup Laundry), Jyothy Fabricare Services Ltd.(Fabricspa), Tumbledry Solutions Pvt. Ltd (Tumble Dry), Paramsons Solutions Pvt. Ltd.(Dhobiwala), Tresnupog Incomer Services Pvt Ltd.(The Swiss Laundry), The Laundry Basket and Mywash Laundry Services (myWash) among others.

The companies operating in this growing market are using strategies such as partnership with local washerman and introducing app or website based on on-demand laundry in order to register sound returns. Emergence of new start-ups in the laundry market presents an opportunity to register profit, as a result more and more companies are entering in this domain.



Key Target Audience:

Laundry service companies and other stakeholders

Research organizations and consulting companies

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to laundry service market

Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: FY2016-FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022-FY2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Laundry Service Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Frequency of Availing Laundry Services

5.2. Factors Affecting Decision

5.3. Major Issues Faced By Laundry Providers



6. India Laundry Service Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Sector (Organized; Unorganized)

6.2.2. By Business Type (Online; Offline)

6.2.3. By Service (Wash & Fold; Wash & Iron)

6.2.4. By End User (Residential; Commercial)

6.2.5. By Region (North, South, East, West)

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. North India Laundry Service Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Service

7.2.2. By End User

7.2.3. By Top 5 Leading Chains Rank



8. West India Laundry Service Market Outlook



9. South India Laundry Service Market Outlook



10. East India Laundry Service Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. India Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. UClean India Private Limited (UClean)

15.2. Elite Dhobilite Laundry Pvt Ltd (Dobilite)

15.3. PML Solutions Pvt Ltd (Pick My Laundry)

15.4. Laundry Project Pvt.Ltd (Wassup Laundry)

15.5. Jyothy Fabricare Services Ltd.(Fabricspa)

15.6. Tumbledry Solutions Pvt. Ltd (Tumble Dry)

15.7. Paramsons Solutions Pvt. Ltd.(Dhobiwala)

15.8. Tresnupog Incomer Services Pvt Ltd.(The Swiss Laundry)

15.9. The Laundry Basket

15.10. Mywash Laundry Services (myWash)



16. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t84cx2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

