India Lithium-ion Battery Market, 2013-2018 & 2023 - Focus on Consumer Electronics, Industrial, & Automotive Industries
The "India Lithium-ion Battery Market By Type (Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide, & Others), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, & Automotive), By Battery Capacity, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India lithium-ion battery market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 22% by 2023
Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing number of solar energy projects, rising urbanization, and government schemes such as, National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) and Make in India'.
Moreover, an increase in mobile towers in India is driving growth in the telecom sector, which is also expected to have a positive impact on India lithium-ion battery market in the coming years.
India Lithium-ion Battery Market 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of lithium-ion battery market in India:
- Lithium-ion Battery Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Type (Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide, & Others), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, & Automotive), By Battery Capacity
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Few of the major players operating in India lithium-ion battery market include
- Samsung SDI Co. Ltd
- Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd
- LG Chem
- Sony India Pvt. Ltd.
- ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Limited
- Coslight India Telecom Pvt. Limited
- NEC India Private Limited
- Amco Saft India Limited
- Rajamane Telectric Pvt. Ltd
- Semyung India Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. India Lithium-ion Battery Market Outlook
6. India Consumer Electronics Lithium-ion Battery Market Outlook
7. India Industrial Lithium-ion Battery Market Outlook
8. India Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Outlook
9. Market Dynamics
10. Market Trends and Developments
11. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
12. Trade Balance
13. India Economic Profile
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Strategic Recommendations
