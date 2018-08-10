India Lithium-ion Battery Market, 2013-2018 & 2023 - Focus on Consumer Electronics, Industrial, & Automotive Industries

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "India Lithium-ion Battery Market By Type (Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide, & Others), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, & Automotive), By Battery Capacity, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India lithium-ion battery market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 22% by 2023

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing number of solar energy projects, rising urbanization, and government schemes such as, National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) and Make in India'.

Moreover, an increase in mobile towers in India is driving growth in the telecom sector, which is also expected to have a positive impact on India lithium-ion battery market in the coming years.

India Lithium-ion Battery Market 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of lithium-ion battery market in India:

Lithium-ion Battery Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide, & Others), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, & Automotive), By Battery Capacity

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Few of the major players operating in India lithium-ion battery market include





Samsung SDI Co. Ltd

Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd

LG Chem

Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Limited

Coslight India Telecom Pvt. Limited

NEC India Private Limited

Amco Saft India Limited

Rajamane Telectric Pvt. Ltd

Semyung India Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd

