India Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution Market by Type, End-user & Region - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution Market By Type (Off-Grid and On-Grid), By End User (Stationary, Industrial, Solar, Residential, Wind, Power Plants and Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Lithium-ion energy storage solution market was valued at around $ 10 million in 2018 and is forecast to grow at a staggering CAGR of more than 40%, to surpass $ 160 million by 2024.

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for energy storage solutions in renewable energy sector, power plants, BFSI, retail, etc., in India .

. Moreover, Government of India is planning to incentivise the production of Lithium-ion batteries in India , which is likely to help in the setting up of Lithium-ion battery manufacturing units in the country over the next five years. This would result in domestic production of Lithium-ion energy storage solutions in India , which would have a huge positive impact on the market in the coming years.

Few of the major players operating in the Indian Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution market include Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd., Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd., Exicom Power Solutions, AES India Pvt Ltd., ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Limited, Delta Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Amplus Solar, LG Chem, NEC Technologies India Private Limited and Coslight India Telecom Pvt. Ltd.



Years Considered in this Study



Historical Years: 2016-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

The primary objective of the study is to understand and gain insights about the Indian Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution market and its segmental analysis by type, by end-user and by regional share.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Indian Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution market.

To categorize and forecast the Indian Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution market by type - On-Grid and Off-Grid.

To categorize and forecast the Indian Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution market by end-user - solar, power plants, stationary, wind, industrial, residential and others.

To categorize and forecast the Indian Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution market by regions - North, East, West and South.

To perform strategic analyses such as SWOT, PESTLE and Porter's Five Forces of the Indian Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution market.

To profile major companies operating in the Indian Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. India Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Type (On-Grid and Off-Grid)

4.2.2. By End User (Solar, Power Plants, Stationary, Wind, Industrial, Residential and Others)

4.2.3. By Region (North, South, East and West)

4.2.4. By State

4.2.5. By Company

4..3. Market Attractiveness Index

4.3.1. By End User (Wind, Solar, Power Plants, Industrial, Stationary, Residential and Others)



5. India Solar Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Region (North, South, East and West)

5.2.2. By State



6. India Power Plants Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.3. By Region (North, South, East and West)

6.2.2. By State



7. India Stationary Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.3. By Region (North, South, East and West)

7.2.2. By State



8. India Industrial Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.3. By Region (North, South, East and West)

8.2.2. By State



9. India Residential Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.3. By Region (North, South, East and West)

9.2.2. By State



10. India Wind Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.3. By Region (North, South, East and West)

10.2.2. By State



11. Trade Dynamics

11.1. Imports/Export

11.2. Source Countries with Share of Imports



12. Sales Channel Analysis

12.1. Existing Sales Channel

12.2. Ideal Sales Channel



13. Policies and Government Support



14. Porter's Five Force Analysis



15. Industry SWOT Analysis



16. Cost Benefit Analysis



17. Product Benchmarking

17.1. By Segments

17.2. Key Requirements of the Key Segments by Application



18. PESTEL Analysis



19. List of Major Customers



20. Competition Landscape

20.1. Competition Matrix

20.2. Company Profiles

20.2.1. Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd.

20.2.2. Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.

20.2.3. Exicom Power Solutions

20.2.4. AES India Pvt. Ltd.

20.2.5. ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Limited

20.2.6. Delta Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

20.2.7. Amplus Solar

20.2.8. LG Chem

20.2.9. NEC Technologies India Private Limited

20.2.10. Coslight India Telecom Pvt. Limited



21. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nzgtws

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

