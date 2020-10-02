India LNG Market Report 2020: Changing Primary Energy Mix in India and Contribution of Natural Gas
Oct 02, 2020, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Woos Global LNG Trade with a Double-Digit LNG Consumption Growth - Indian LNG Market Forecast 2019 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is meant for stakeholders with direct or indirect interests in the natural gas value chain and LNG market in India:
- RLNG Terminal Company
- Bulk LNG Buyers
- LNG Sellers
- Gas Marketing Companies
- Oil Marketing Companies
- Gas Pipeline Companies
- Manufacturers
- LNG Tank and Infrastructure companies
- Government Agencies/Policy Makers
- Banks/Investors/Financing Institutions
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
2.1. India's positioning on Global LNG map
2.2. Changing Primary Energy Mix in India and contribution of natural gas
2.3. India recognizing the versatility of natural gas: Accessible, Reliable, Affordable and Clean
2.3.1. Government's focus
2.3.2. Public sector interests
2.3.3. Private sector interests
3. Natural Gas Industry Structure - Important authorities and their roles & responsibilities
4. Analysis of Natural Gas Value Chain Infrastructure
4.1. Natural Gas Pipelines: Readiness, Regional spread, Capacity and Usage
4.2. Domestic Natural Gas supply trend
4.3. Natural Gas Demand trend: Quantum, Growth and Drivers
4.4. Demand-Supply Balance: What can be learnt from the last 3 year trend?
4.5. LNG Imports trend and shortfall met
5. Current & Evolving State of Play in RLNG Terminals in India - 2018
5.1. Sourcing/portfolio
5.2. Existing Capacities (and utilization) and expansion plans (and their status)
5.3. New capacities: Proposed, Advanced planning stage, Under-construction, Completed
6. Natural Gas Demand Elasticity - Status in 2018
6.1. Affordability basis alternate fuels
6.2. Affordability basis cut-off tariffs
7. Domestic Natural Gas supply outlook from 2018 to 2030
8. Assessment of Total Demand Universe of Natural Gas in India from 2018 to 2030
8.1. Existing gas consumption level (anchor load, CGD/PNG and CNG)
8.2. Existing capacities (refineries, fertilizer, power, etc.)
8.3. New and Expansion capacities (refineries, fertilizer, power, etc.)
8.4. Convertible demand from alternate fuels (FO, HSD, LPG, etc.)
9. Total Unmet Demand Universe of Natural Gas in India from 2018 to 2030
10. Total Unmet Demand of Natural Gas (on Pipeline Grid) in India from 2018 to 2030
11. Total Unmet LNG Demand Universe (basis RLNG terminal capacities) in India from 2018 to 2030
12. Scenarios for Total Balance Unmet LNG Universe (balance of contracted LNG volumes) in India
13. Elasticity of Natural Gas Demand on Pipeline Grid relative to affordability in India
13.1. Consumer Segment wise
13.2. State/Region wise
13.3. Convertible demand based on different fuel types (for industrial and commercial category)
14. New LNG market creation opportunities
14.1. Segmentation of new market creation opportunities in LNG in India
14.2. Case Study of some existing innovative solutions for creating LNG market
14.3. Highlighting possible avenues for LNG market development
14.3.1. LNG as a transport fuel - LNG for M&HCV and Waterways
14.3.2. LNG supply chain avenues: LCNG station, LNG dispensing stations, Hub-n-spoke and linear supply
15. Conclusion
Companies Mentioned
- IGL
- MGL
- GGL
- CUGL
- Indian Oil
- Adani
- GAIL
- GAIL GAS
- PNGRB
- MoPNG
- MNGL
- IMC limited
- BPCL
- HPCL
- Gujarat Gas
- GSPC
- Petronet LNG
- Shell
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p4h6yr
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets