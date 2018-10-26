India Managed Security Services (SAMM, DRIDR, RCM, and AEM) Market 2018-2022

DUBLIN, Oct 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Managed Security Services Market in India, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Enterprises are moving through a phase of digital transformation. Customers are looking to leverage the advantage of technology and bring in agility, flexibility, and reliability within the processes. Volumes of customer data are stored within corporate data centers and the need to protect such assets has increased by several folds. However, enterprises are challenged with limited skilled resources, lack of technological expertise, and affordability, and protection of sensitive data becomes difficult. Hence, enterprises need experts in security, to help them through the digital transformation journey, protect customer data, monitor IT infrastructure 24x7, and be able to remediate or counter a cyber threat.

Partnering with managed security service providers is the best possible choice for enterprises to monitor, detect, and respond to threats and offer a secured enterprise ecosystem.

The concept of managed security has been around for decades. Initially, managed security services was about providing traditional security features of managed firewall, IDS, IPS, and log management; however, over time, enterprises have shown interest in having intelligence-based security services. Several large and niche security providers showcase next-generation security capabilities such as Managed Threat Intelligence (MDR), Compromise Assessment, Incident Response Retainer (IRR), ICS health check, managed DLP, and managed mobile endpoint security. These security providers invest in advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), behavioral analytics, and cognitive learning to enhance their capability to detect non-signature-based attacks.

This research service analyzes the state of the managed security services market in the country in 2017. With an aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of the market (current and future), a well-tested step-by-step research methodology has been followed, which is an ideal mix of primary and secondary research.

The study starts with defining the market, the various segments of services, the research objective, and key assumptions for the research. It provides a look into the overall cyber security ecosystem in India, the Mega Trends affecting growth, technological impact, cyber security regulations, and drivers and restraints of growth.

Market sizing and forecasting for the overall market, sub-segments (SAMM, DRIDR, RCM, and AEM), vertical spilt, and horizontal assessment are included, along with the market engineering measurements. The study also deep dives into the competitive landscape to evaluate participants' market shares. Finally, growth opportunities are discussed, along with recommendation for vendors.



What is the state of the overall managed security services market in India ?

? What are the specific drivers and challenges of growth for the market?

What is the market size? What are the trends within the market?

How would the market look by the end of 2022?

How are the segments within the market performing?

What does the future hold for the market in the country?

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. MARKET OVERVIEW

Scope

Definitions

Segmentation

Professional Security Services - Segmentation

Research Objectives

Key Notes and Forecast Assumptions

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

3. EVOLUTION AND CHANGING TRENDS IN THE INDIAN MSS MARKET

India on the Global Cyber Vulnerability Scale

on the Global Cyber Vulnerability Scale Threat Landscape in the Indian Cyber Security Space

Evolution and Maturity of MSS in India

Expectations from MSSPs

Key Elements of MSS Architecture

4. MEGA TRENDS AFFECTING THE GROWTH OF MSS IN INDIA

External Mega Trends Fostering MSS Growth in India

Technological Mega Trends Affecting MSS Growth in India

Trends Affecting MSS Uptake - IT/ITeS

Trends Affecting MSS Uptake - BFSI

Trends Affecting MSS Uptake - Manufacturing

Trends Affecting MSS Uptake - Government

Cyber Security Regulations - Banking

Cyber Security Regulations - Insurance

Cyber Security Regulations - Power

5. DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS - TOTAL MANAGED SECURITY SERVICES MARKET

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

6. FORECASTS AND TRENDS - TOTAL MANAGED SECURITY SERVICES MARKET

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Industry Verticals

Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Verticals

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Industry Verticals

Revenue Forecast by Industry Horizontals

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Industry Horizontals

7. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS - TOTAL MANAGED SECURITY SERVICES MARKET

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Market Competition across SAMM

Market Competition across TRIDR

Market Competition across RCM

Market Competition across AEM

8. SAMM SEGMENT ANALYSIS

Market Overview

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Industry Verticals

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Industry Verticals

Revenue Forecast by Industry Horizontals

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Industry Horizontals

Revenue Forecast by Type of Deployment

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Type of Deployment

9. TRIDR SEGMENT ANALYSIS

Market Overview

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Industry Verticals

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Industry Verticals

Revenue Forecast by Industry Horizontals

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Industry Horizontals

10. RCM SEGMENT ANALYSIS

Market Overview

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Industry Verticals

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Industry Verticals

Revenue Forecast by Industry Horizontals

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Industry Horizontals

11. AEM SEGMENT ANALYSIS

Market Overview

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Industry Verticals

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Industry Verticals

Revenue Forecast by Industry Horizontals

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Industry Horizontals

12. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION

Growth Opportunity 1 - Managed Threat Intelligence

Growth Opportunity 2 - Security Automation

Growth Opportunity 3 - Attaching Security Consulting with MSS

Strategic Imperatives for MSSPs

13. THE LAST WORD

The Last Word - Predictions

The Last Word - Recommendations

Legal Disclaimer

14. APPENDIX

