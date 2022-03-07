India Microelectromechanical Systems Markets, 2021-2027 - Shift in Focus of Electronics Industry from Traditional Sensors to MEMS Technology

DUBLIN, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market, By Product Type, By Material (Silicon, Polymers, Metals, Ceramics), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) market is anticipated to witness significant CAGR during the forecast period on account of thriving healthcare, automation and consumer electronics industry.

The country is witnessing increasing adoption of consumer electronic devices like wearable devices, tablets, and smart phones, which require MEMS technology.

Moreover, growing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) and high usage of MEMS technology in medical devices like respiratory disorder diagnostic equipment and laparoscopic devices are some key factors propelling the growth of India Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) market. Also, with increasing adoption of MEMS technology in automotive vertical for vehicle security and airbag systems, the market is poised to grow further in the coming years.



Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) technologies poses the ability to communicate easily with semiconductor chips. This is why, there is a shift in focus of electronics industry from traditional sensors to MEMS technology.

Additionally, this technology is also finding increasing application in sensor manufacturing owing to their low power consumption, high precision and small size. Manufacturers are introducing new MEMS-based sensors for various applications to increase their market share in India.



India Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) market can be segmented based on product type, material, application, and region. Based on application, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense, healthcare, telecommunication and others.

Among them, the inertial combo sensors are anticipated to possess high demand during the forecast period owing to their growing demand from automotive sector. They are highly used in devices like accelerometer, gyroscope and magnetometer.

Leading market players are undertaking growth strategies like expansion of product portfolio and mergers & acquisitions.



Major companies operating in India Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) market include

Panasonic India Pvt Ltd

Honeywell International India Pvt Ltd

GE India Industrial Pvt Ltd

STMicroelectronics Pvt Ltd

Analog Devices India Pvt Ltd

Murata Electronics ( India ) Ltd.

) Ltd. NXP Semiconductors India Private Limited.

Denso India Ltd

Bosch Limited

Panasonic India Private Limited

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2017-FY2020

Base Year: FY2021

Estimated Year: FY2022

Forecast Period: FY2023-FY2027

India Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market, By Product Type

Sensors

Inertial Sensor

Accelerometers

Magnetometers

Gyroscope

Combo Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Microphone

Optical Sensor

Actuators

Optical

Microfluidics

Piezoelectric

Others

India Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market, By Material

Silicon

Polymers

Metals

Ceramics

India Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market, By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Others

India Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market, By Region

North India

South India

East India

West India

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fw2z97

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets