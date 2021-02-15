India Microfinance Market Report 2020: Small Finance Companies Accounted for the Highest Market Share FY 2020 - Opportunities & Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Microfinance Market, by Type (Bank, Non-Banks), by Bank Type (Small Finance Companies, Commercial Banks, Regional Rural Banks, and Cooperative Banks), by Non-Banks, by End-Use, by Area, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Microfinance Market is anticipated to grow at a brisk CAGR of more than 40% through 2025, predominantly on account of increasing demand for microfinance loans from the MSME sector.



The main objective of microfinance organizations is to give a chance to low-salary borrowers to become self-sufficient. This sector plays an important role in promoting inclusive growth by providing credit to borrowers who fall under BPL (Below Poverty Line) category. This industry is also helping women from rural areas to avail small loans at affordable rates to earn their livelihood.



Based on types, the Indian Microfinance Market is segmented into banks and non-banks. In India, bank are the preferred sources for Microfinance. Banks dominated the market in 2020 and the trend is likely to continue in the coming years as well. This is on account of banks offering attractive interest rates compared to non-banking institutions. By Bank type segmentation, the market is categorized into Small Finance Companies, Commercial Banks, Regional Rural Banks, and Cooperative Banks.



Small Finance Companies accounted for the highest market share in FY 2020, followed by Commercial Banks and Reginal Rural Banks. By region, the Indian Microfinance Market is segmented into North, South, West, and East. In FY 2020, South region accounted for more than one-third of the market share, followed by West, North and East regions.



Major players operating in the Indian Microfinance Market include Jana Small Finance Bank Limited, Belstar Investment and Finance Private Limited, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited, Satin Creditcare Network Limited, Annapurna Microfinance Pvt. Ltd, BSS Microfinance Pvt. Ltd, Fusion Microfinance, Future Financial Services Private Limited, Asirvad Microfinance Pvt. Ltd, Mudra Microfinance, and Others.



Players operating in the Indian Microfinance Market are offering flexibility in terms of interest rates, service charges & fees as well as loan tenure in order to draw more and more customers.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. India Microfinance Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type of Institution (Bank, Non-Bank)

5.2.2. By Area (Urban, Rural)

5.2.3. By Urban, By End Use (Agriculture and Allied, Services, Trade & Business, Education, Production/manufacturing, and others)

5.2.4. By Rural, By End Use (Agriculture and Allied, Services, Trade & Business, Education, Production/manufacturing, and others)

5.2.5. By End Use (Agriculture and Allied, Services, Trade & Business, Education, Production/manufacturing, and others)

5.2.6. By Bank Type (Small Finance companies, commercial banks, regional rural banks, and Cooperative banks)

5.2.7. By Bank Type, By End-Use (Agriculture and Allied, Services, Trade & Business, Education, Production/manufacturing, and others)

5.2.8. By Non-Bank Type (NBFC-MFIs, NBFCs, and Not for profit MFIs)

5.2.9. By Non-Bank Type, By End Use (Agriculture and Allied, Services, Trade & Business, Education, Production/manufacturing, and others)

5.2.10. By Type of Institution, By End-Use (Agriculture and Allied, Services, Trade & Business, Education, Production/manufacturing, and others)

5.2.11. By Region (North, South, East, West)

5.2.12. By Company (2020)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. India Bank Microfinance Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Bank Type

6.2.2. By End Use



7. India Non-Bank Microfinance Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Non-Bank Type

7.2.2. By End Use



8. Urban India Microfinance Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By End Use



9. Rural India Microfinance Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By End Use



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape (including Government interventions; initiatives; and other regulatory aspects)



13. India Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Company Profile

14.1.1. Company Detail

14.1.2. Service Charges & Fees

14.1.3. Documentation Required For Loan

14.1.4. Terms & Conditions of Loan

14.2. Jana Small Finance Bank Limited

14.3. Belstar Investment and Finance Private Limited

14.4. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited

14.5. Satin Creditcare Network Limited

14.6. Annapurna Microfinance Pvt. Ltd

14.7. BSS Microfinance Pvt. Ltd

14.8. Fusion Microfinance

14.9. Future Financial Services Private Limited

14.10. Asirvad Microfinance Pvt. Ltd

14.11. Mudra Microfinance



15. Strategic Recommendations



