India Orthopedic Large Joint Device Market Suite 2018-2024: A Collection of 5 Reports in One Package

The "Orthopedic Large Joint Device Market Report Suite - India - 2018-2024 (Includes 5 Reports)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2017, the knee replacement market was the largest segment of the overall Indian orthopedic large joint device market. The knee replacement market analyzed in this report includes total knee implants, partial knee implants and knee revision implants.



The largest segment of the knee replacement market in 2017 was the total knee replacement segment, followed by the knee replacement revision segment. Demand for primary knee replacement is expected to remain strong over the forecast period.



The market includes the knee and hip replacement and bone cement markets. The large joint device market is expected to grow at an accelerating rate over the forecast period, recovering from the strong price cuts initiated by the Indian government in 2017, which affected the knee replacement device market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

Indian Orthopedic Large Joint Device Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Procedure Numbers

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

Research Methodology

2 Disease Overview

2.1 Basic Anatomy

2.1.1 Knee

2.1.2 Hip

2.2 Disease Treatment & Diagnostics

2.2.1 Arthritis

2.2.1.1 Osteoarthritis

2.2.1.2 Inflammatory Arthritis

2.2.2 Traumatic Injuries

2.2.3 Avascular Necrosis

2.2.4 Treatment

2.3 Patient Demographics

2.3.1 General Statistics

2.3.2 Arthritis Incidence

2.3.3 Osteoporosis Incidence



3 Product Assessment

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Product Portfolios

3.2.1 Knee Arthroplasty

3.2.2 Hip Arthroplasty

3.2.3 Implant Fixation

3.3 Fda Recalls

3.3.1 Depuy Synthes

3.3.2 Smith & Nephew

3.3.3 Stryker

3.3.3.4 Bone Cement

3.3.4.4 Bone Cement

3.4 Clinical Trials

3.4.1 Depuy Synthes

3.4.2 Heraeus Medical

3.4.3 Smith & Nephew

3.4.4 Stryker

3.4.5 Zimmer Biomet



4 Indian Orthopedic Large Joint Device Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Anatomy And Pathology

4.1.2 Treatment

4.1.3 Treatment Complications

4.1.4 General Product Classifications

4.1.5 Implant Wear And Durability

4.1.6 Patient-Specific Products And Consumer Awareness

4.1.7 Press-Fitted Versus Cemented Implantation

4.1.8 Simultaneous Bilateral Implantation

4.1.9 Minimally Invasive Surgery

4.1.10 New Technologies In Orthopedics

4.1.11 Emerging Non-Surgical Alternatives

4.2 Currency Exchange Rate

4.3 Market Overview

4.4 Trend Analysis By Segment

4.5 Drivers And Limiters

4.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

4.7 Mergers And Acquisitions

4.8 Company Profiles

4.8.1 Depuy Synthes

4.8.2 Heraeus

4.8.3 Smith & Nephew

4.8.4 Stryker

4.8.5 Zimmer Biomet

4.9 Swot Analysis

4.9.1 Depuy Synthes

4.9.2 Heraeus

4.9.3 Smith & Nephew

4.9.4 Stryker

4.9.5 Zimmer Biomet



5 Procedure Numbers

5.1 Procedures

5.1.1 Knee Replacement Procedures

5.1.1.1 Total Knee Replacement Procedures

5.1.1.2 Partial Knee Replacement Procedures

5.1.1.3 Knee Replacement Revision Procedures

5.1.2 Hip Replacement Procedures

5.1.2.1 Total Hip Replacement Procedures

5.1.2.2 Partial Hip Replacement Procedures

5.1.2.3 Hip Resurfacing Procedures

5.1.2.4 Hip Replacement Revision Procedures



6 Knee Replacement Device Market

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Anatomy

6.1.2 Pathology

6.1.3 Treatment

6.1.4 Implant Types

6.1.5 Fixation Method

6.1.6 Bearing Surface

6.1.7 Fixed Versus Mobile Bearings

6.1.8 Cruciate-Retaining Versus Posterior-Stabilized (Cruciate-Sacrificing)

6.1.9 Robotic Technology In Knee Arthroplasty

6.2 Market Overview

6.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

6.3.1 Total Knee Replacement Market

6.3.1.1 Total Knee Replacement Market By Cementation

6.3.1.2 Total Knee Replacement Market By Construction Type

6.3.1.3 Total Knee Replacement Market By Bearing Type

6.3.2 Partial Knee Replacement Market

6.3.3 Knee Replacement Revision Market

6.4 Drivers And Limiters

6.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



7 Hip Replacement Device Market

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Anatomy

7.1.2 Pathology

7.1.3 Treatment

7.1.4 Implant Types

7.1.4.1 Total Hip Replacement

7.1.4.2 Partial Hip Replacement

7.1.4.3 Hip Resurfacing

7.1.4.4 Hip Revision

7.1.5 Fixation Method

7.1.6 Implant Material

7.1.7 Bearing Surface Technology

7.1.7.1 Polyethylene Bearings

7.1.7.2 Highly Cross-Linked Polyethylene Bearings

7.1.7.3 Metal Bearings

7.1.7.4 Ceramic Bearings

7.1.8 Emerging Technologies

7.2 Market Overview

7.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

7.3.1 Total Hip Replacement Market

7.3.1.1 Total Hip Replacement Market By Cementation

7.3.1.2 Total Hip Replacement Market By Bearing Type

7.3.2 Partial Hip Replacement Market

7.3.3 Hip Resurfacing Market

7.3.4 Hip Replacement Revision Market

7.4 Drivers And Limiters

7.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



8 Bone Cement Market

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Antibiotic Usage

8.1.2 Increased Popularity Of Cementless Implants

8.1.3 Spacer Molds For Joint Revision

8.2 Market Overview

8.2.1 Market Overview By Product Type

8.2.2 Market Overview By Procedure Type

8.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

8.3.1 Total Bone Cement Market

8.3.2 Bone Cement Market By Product Type

8.3.3 Bone Cement Market By Procedure Type

8.4 Drivers And Limiters

8.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



9 Abbreviations



10 Appendix: Company Press Releases



Companies Mentioned



DePuy Synthes

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

B. Braun

Maxx Medical

Exactech

Heraeus

Adler

Biorad Medisys

Evolutis India

LINK

Medtronic

MicroPort

MN Solutions

Sharma Orthopedic

Uma Surgicals

