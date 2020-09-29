India OTT Video Services Markets, 2020 & 2021-2025: Increasing Urban Population and Rising Innovation in OTT Platforms

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India OTT Video Services Market, by Streaming Type (Video-on-Demand and Live), by Region (North, South, East & West), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian OTT Video Services Market is projected to grow at an aggressive CAGR of more than 30% during 2021 - 2025 due to the growing number of smartphones users, higher proliferation of smart devices, cheaper internet plans, consumer preference for good quality content, increasing urban population and rising innovation in OTT platforms in the country's OTT video services market.



Rising disposable income and increasing demand for OTT video services from young population are other factors contributing to growth in OTT video services market in India. Moreover, changing lifestyle of consumers and COVID-19 restrictions are also expected to boost OTT Video Services market in India.



Video-on-Demand segment captured majority of the market share in FY 2019 and the segment is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period due to the significant shift in consumer behavior from traditional media to digital online streaming services. Moreover, increasing availability of good quality content, higher penetration of internet, high speed connectivity and convenience of accessing video anywhere at any time from smartphones are among the key market drivers.



In terms of region, the Indian OTT Video Service Market is categorized into North, South East & West India market. Out of these, North India holds the largest part of the market in FY 2019, followed by the West India region, on account of increasing urban population, increasing number of smartphone users and growing disposable income. The growth in these regions has been largely led by the changing lifestyle of consumers and increasing consumption of OTT video services mainly by the young adults.



Some of the major players operating in the Indian OTT Video Services Market are Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zee5), Novi Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd (Disney + Hotstar), Amazon Development Center India Pvt Ltd, Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP (Netflix), ALT Digital Media Entertainment Limited, among others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY 2016 - FY 2019

Base Year: FY 2020

Estimated Year: FY 2021E

Forecast Period: FY 2022F - FY 2026F

Key Topics Covered:



1. OTT: An Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Global OTT Services Market Overview



4. India Media & Entertainment Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Segment



5. India OTT Video Services Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Streaming Type

5.2.2. By Region

5.2.3. By Company

5.3. India OTT Video Services Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Streaming Type

5.3.2. By Region



6. Voice of Customer

6.1. Top of Mind Brand Recall

6.2. Spontaneous Brand Recall

6.3. OTT Brand Usage Pattern

6.3.1. By Number of Application Downloads

6.3.2. By Number of Currently Used Applications

6.3.3. By Select OTT Brand (used individually or in pair)

6.3.4. By Select Brand Combinations

6.4. Most Preferred Genre on OTT Platform

6.5. Average Time Consumed Per Day

6.5.1. By Most Preferred Genre

6.5.2. By Select OTT Brand

6.6. Brand Positioning, By Preferred Genres and Content

6.7. Content Positioning, By Select Company



7. Market Dynamics

7.1. Drivers

7.2. Challenges



8. Market Trends & Developments



9. India OTT Video Services Business Model Analysis



10. India OTT Video Services Value Chain Analysis



11. India Economic Profile



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Company Profiles

12.1.1. Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zee5)

12.1.2. Amazon Development Center India Pvt Ltd

12.1.3. Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP

12.1.4. Novi Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd (Disney + Hotstar)

12.1.5. Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (JioCinema & JioTV)

12.1.6. Times Group (MX Player)

12.1.7. Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. Ltd (Sony Liv)

12.1.8. Eros International plc (Eros Now)

12.1.9. ALT Digital Media Entertainment Limited (ALT Balaji)

12.1.10. Viacom18 (Voot)



13. Strategic Recommendations



