India Paints & Coatings Market Analysis, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023

The "India Paints & Coatings Market By Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyester & Others), By Technology (Water-Based Technology, Solvent-Based Technology & Others), By Application, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







India paints & coatings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2018-2023, predominantly on account of growing investments in infrastructure and real estate construction projects.







Moreover, demand for paints & coatings is likely to further increase in the coming years due to rising number of households, increasing purchasing power, and growing production and sales of automobiles in the country.







Under the Government of India Smart Cities Mission, several existing cities and mostly smaller cities and towns are witnessing a boom in housing projects, hospitals and office spaces, thereby propelling demand for paints & coatings in the country.







India Paints & Coatings Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of paints & coatings market in India:

Paints & Coatings Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyester & Others), By Technology (Water-Based Technology, Solvent-Based Technology & Others), By Application, By Sales Channel

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in India paints & coatings market are





Asian Paints Ltd

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

Berger Paints India Limited

Akzo Nobel India Ltd.

Shalimar Paints Limited

BASF India Ltd.

Sheenlac Paints Ltd.

Jotun India Pvt. Ltd.

Jenson & Nicholson Paints Pvt Ltd

Snowcem Paints

Key Topics Covered:







1. Product Overview







2. Research Methodology







3. Executive Summary







4. Voice of Customer







5. India Paints & Coatings Market Outlook







6. India Paints & Coatings Market Segmental Analysis







7. Market Dynamics







8. Market Trends & Developments







9. Policy & Regulatory Landscape







10. Trade Dynamics







11. Value Chain Analysis







12. Pricing Analysis







13. Raw Material Analysis







14. List of Major Distributors







15. India Economic Profile







16. Competitive Landscape







17. Strategic Recommendations







