India Passenger Car Air Conditioners Market to 2023 - Market is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of Approx 10%

The "India Passenger Car Air Conditioners Market By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, MUV, Sedan & CUV), By Technology (Automatic & Manual/Semi-Automatic), By Compressor Type (Variable Displacement & Fixed Displacement), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India passenger car air conditioners market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 10% by 2023

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to growing investments in automotive and auto-ancillaries sector, rising local manufacturing due to Make in India' initiative and virtual simulation and prototyping for optimization in design, cooling, airflow and space of automotive air conditioning systems.

Moreover, technological advancements in air conditioning systems such as secondary loop mobile air conditioning system to reduce air pollution and global warming is further anticipated to propel India passenger car air conditioners market in the coming years.

India Passenger Car Air Conditioners Market, 2023 discusses the following aspects of passenger car air conditioners market in India:

Passenger Car Air Conditioners Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, MUV, Sedan & CUV), By Technology (Automatic & Manual/Semi-Automatic), By Compressor Type (Variable Displacement & Fixed Displacement)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Few of the major players operating in India passenger car air conditioner market include



Subros Limited

Hanon Automotive Systems India Private Limited

MAHLE Behr India Pvt. Ltd.

Sanden Vikas (India) Ltd.

(India) Ltd. DENSO Thermal Systems Pune Private Limited

TATA AutoComp Systems Limited

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries India Pvt. Ltd

Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG)

Aptiv PLC

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Introduction and Classification



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Vehicle Ownership Status

4.2. Major Expectations

4.3. Major Customer Complaints



5. India Passenger Car Air Conditioners Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Multi & Sports Utility Vehicle, Sedan and Compact Utility Vehicle)

5.2.2. By Technology (Automatic and Manual/Semi-Automatic)

5.2.3. By Compressor Type (Variable Displacement and Fixed Displacement)

5.2.4. By Region (North, East, West and South)

5.2.5. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Multi & Sports Utility Vehicle, Sedan and Compact Utility Vehicle)

5.3.2. By Technology (Automatic and Manual/Semi-Automatic)

5.3.3. By Compressor Type (Variable Displacement and Fixed Displacement)

5.3.4. By Region (North, East, West and South)

5.4. Product Benchmarking



6. India Hatchback Passenger Car Air Conditioners Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Technology (Automatic and Manual/Semi-Automatic)

6.2.2. By Compressor Type (Variable Displacement and Fixed Displacement)

6.2.3. By Region (North, East, West and South)



7. India Multi & Sports Utility Vehicle Passenger Car Air Conditioners Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. By Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Technology (Automatic and Manual/Semi-Automatic)

7.2.2. By Compressor Type (Variable Displacement and Fixed Displacement)

7.2.3. By Region (North, East, West and South)



8. India Sedan Passenger Car Air Conditioners Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.1.2. By Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Technology (Automatic and Manual/Semi-Automatic)

8.2.2. By Compressor Type (Variable Displacement and Fixed Displacement)

8.2.3. By Region (North, East, West and South)



9. India Compact Utility Vehicle Passenger Car Air Conditioners Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.1.2. By Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Technology (Automatic and Manual/Semi-Automatic)

9.2.2. By Compressor Type (Variable Displacement and Fixed Displacement)

9.2.3. By Region (North, East, West and South)



10. Trade Dynamics

10.1. Imports

10.2. Exports



11. Supply Chain Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. India Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Competition Outlook

16.2. Company Profiles



17. Strategic Recommendations



