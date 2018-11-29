India Passenger Car Air Conditioners Market to 2023 - Market is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of Approx 10%
The "India Passenger Car Air Conditioners Market By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, MUV, Sedan & CUV), By Technology (Automatic & Manual/Semi-Automatic), By Compressor Type (Variable Displacement & Fixed Displacement), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India passenger car air conditioners market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 10% by 2023
Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to growing investments in automotive and auto-ancillaries sector, rising local manufacturing due to Make in India' initiative and virtual simulation and prototyping for optimization in design, cooling, airflow and space of automotive air conditioning systems.
Moreover, technological advancements in air conditioning systems such as secondary loop mobile air conditioning system to reduce air pollution and global warming is further anticipated to propel India passenger car air conditioners market in the coming years.
India Passenger Car Air Conditioners Market, 2023 discusses the following aspects of passenger car air conditioners market in India:
- Passenger Car Air Conditioners Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, MUV, Sedan & CUV), By Technology (Automatic & Manual/Semi-Automatic), By Compressor Type (Variable Displacement & Fixed Displacement)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Few of the major players operating in India passenger car air conditioner market include
- Subros Limited
- Hanon Automotive Systems India Private Limited
- MAHLE Behr India Pvt. Ltd.
- Sanden Vikas (India) Ltd.
- DENSO Thermal Systems Pune Private Limited
- TATA AutoComp Systems Limited
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries India Pvt. Ltd
- Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG)
- Aptiv PLC
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Introduction and Classification
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Vehicle Ownership Status
4.2. Major Expectations
4.3. Major Customer Complaints
5. India Passenger Car Air Conditioners Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.1.2. By Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Multi & Sports Utility Vehicle, Sedan and Compact Utility Vehicle)
5.2.2. By Technology (Automatic and Manual/Semi-Automatic)
5.2.3. By Compressor Type (Variable Displacement and Fixed Displacement)
5.2.4. By Region (North, East, West and South)
5.2.5. By Company
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
5.3.1. By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Multi & Sports Utility Vehicle, Sedan and Compact Utility Vehicle)
5.3.2. By Technology (Automatic and Manual/Semi-Automatic)
5.3.3. By Compressor Type (Variable Displacement and Fixed Displacement)
5.3.4. By Region (North, East, West and South)
5.4. Product Benchmarking
6. India Hatchback Passenger Car Air Conditioners Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.1.2. By Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Technology (Automatic and Manual/Semi-Automatic)
6.2.2. By Compressor Type (Variable Displacement and Fixed Displacement)
6.2.3. By Region (North, East, West and South)
7. India Multi & Sports Utility Vehicle Passenger Car Air Conditioners Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.1.2. By Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Technology (Automatic and Manual/Semi-Automatic)
7.2.2. By Compressor Type (Variable Displacement and Fixed Displacement)
7.2.3. By Region (North, East, West and South)
8. India Sedan Passenger Car Air Conditioners Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.1.2. By Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Technology (Automatic and Manual/Semi-Automatic)
8.2.2. By Compressor Type (Variable Displacement and Fixed Displacement)
8.2.3. By Region (North, East, West and South)
9. India Compact Utility Vehicle Passenger Car Air Conditioners Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.1.2. By Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Technology (Automatic and Manual/Semi-Automatic)
9.2.2. By Compressor Type (Variable Displacement and Fixed Displacement)
9.2.3. By Region (North, East, West and South)
10. Trade Dynamics
10.1. Imports
10.2. Exports
11. Supply Chain Analysis
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
15. India Economic Profile
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Competition Outlook
16.2. Company Profiles
17. Strategic Recommendations
