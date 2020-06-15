NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

India Passenger Car Market, By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV and MPV), By Fuel Type (Petrol and Diesel), By Transmission Type (Automatic and Manual), By Engine Capacity Type (<1000, 1000-1500,="" 1500-2000="" and="">2000), By Segment Type (Mini, Compact, Micro, C1, C2, D, E and F), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05909103/?utm_source=PRN







India passenger car market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% and surpass $ 31.7 billion by 2026, owing to increasing per capita income and rising demand for enhanced travelling comfort. Moreover, reduction of GST to 18% from earlier 28% as well tax benefits on EMIs for loan amounts is also expected to positively influence the market in the coming years. India passenger car market witnessed sales of around 2.77 million units in FY2020. Increase in consumer spending and demand for economical and technologically advanced vehicles with automatic transmission systems such as Hatchback and Sedan cars is expected to boost demand for passenger cars during the forecast period.

India passenger car market can be classified based on Vehicle type, by Fuel type, by Transmission type and by Company/Brand.In terms of Vehicle type, the market is segmented into Sedan, Hatchback, Sports Utility Vehicle and Multi-Purpose Vehicle.



In FY2020, the Hatchback segment accounted for the majority market share, followed by SUV, Sedan and MPV segments. Over the next five years, the Hatchback segment is expected to continue its dominance in the country's passenger car market, however, the other vehicle segments are expected to witness faster growth during the forecast period.

Due to the government's implementation of various environmental norms and Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency Norms, Diesel engine variants are less likely to be the preferred choice of consumers in the coming years.In terms of transmission type, market is divided into Automatic and Manual segments.



Though Manual transmission segment continues to the dominate the market, vehicles with Automatic transmission are anticipated to witness faster rate of adoption in India over the next five years.

Based on engine capacity, vehicles with mid ranges of engine capacity, usually between 1,000 to 2,000 cubic centimeters, are expected to witness strong growth in the coming years.Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Hyundai Motors India Limited, Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, Honda Cars India Limited, Tata Motors India Limited, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private.



Limited., Ford India Private Limited, Volkswagen Group India Limited, Mitsubishi Motors India Limited and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles India Private Limited are some of the leading players and cumulatively account for a market share above 90% in India passenger car market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Period: FY2016 – FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022 – FY2026



Objective of the Study:



? To analyze and forecast the market size of India Passenger Car market.

? To classify and forecast India Passenger Car market based on Vehicle type, Fuel Type, Transmission type, Engine Capacity Type, Segment Type, By Region and By Company.

? To identify drivers and challenges for India Passenger Car market.

? To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India Passenger Car market.



? To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the the India Passenger Car market.



Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Hyundai Motors India Limited, Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, Honda Cars India Limited, Tata Motors India Limited, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private. Limited., Ford India Private Limited, Volkswagen Group India Limited, Mitsubishi Motors India Limited and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles India Private Limited are some of the leading players operating in India passenger car market. TechSci Research performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the analyst sourced a list of passenger car manufacturers in India. Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the analyst was able to include vendors and service providers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, application, distribution channel and regional presence of all passenger car manufacturers across India.

The analyst calculated the market size of India Passenger Car market using a top down approach, where data for various segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



? Passenger car manufacturers, suppliers/ dealers and other stakeholders

? Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

? Organizations, forums and alliances related to India Passenger Car market

? Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as India Passenger Car manufacturers, distributors and dealers, customers, and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing market segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, India Passenger Cars market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

? Market, by Vehicle:

? Sedan

? Hatchback

? SUV

? MPV

? Market, By Fuel Type:

? Petrol

? Diesel

? Sedan

Petrol

Diesel

? Hatchback

Petrol

Diesel

? SUV

Petrol

Diesel

? MPV

Petrol

Diesel

? Market, By Transmission type:

? Automatic

? Manual

? Sedan

Automatic

Manual

? Hatchback

Automatic

Manual

? SUV

Automatic

Manual

? MPV

Automatic

Manual

? Market, By Engine Capacity type:

? Less than 1000cc

? 1000-1500cc

? 1500-2000cc

? Greater than 2000cc

? Sedan

Less than 1000cc

1000-1500cc

1500-2000cc

Greater than 2000cc

? Hatchback

Less than 1000cc

1000-1500cc

1500-2000cc

Greater than 2000cc

? SUV

Less than 1000cc

1000-1500cc

1500-2000cc

Greater than 2000cc

? MPV

Less than 1000cc

1000-1500cc

1500-2000cc

Greater than 2000cc

? Market, By Segment type:

? Mini

? Compact

? Micro

? C1

? C2

? D

? E

? F

? Sedan

Mini

Compact

Micro

C1

C2

D

E

F

? Hatchback

Mini

Compact

Micro

C1

C2

D

E

F

? SUV

Mini

Compact

Micro

C1

C2

D

E

F

? MPV

Mini

Compact

Micro

C1

C2

D

E

F

? Market By Region

? North

? East

? West

? South

? Market By Company:



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India passenger car market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



? Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

? Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05909103/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

