India Power & Distribution Transformer Market Report 2021-2027: Market was Valued at $2065.4 Million in FY2020 and is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of Over 6.89%

The Indian Power & Distribution Transformers Market was valued at USD 2065.4 million in FY2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.89% in the next six years, owing to the growing demand for power due to rapid increase in population, industrialization, and urbanization.

India being the 5th largest power producer in the world, in terms of installed capacity, is calling for an increase in the market of power & distribution transformer market. According to the Ministry of Power, the total installed capacity of the country was 375.323 GW by the end of 2020.



Government schemes like Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) for strengthening and enhancement of sub-transmission distribution infrastructure in rural areas, involve an increased demand for distribution transformers in the future. Also, the Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) for fulfilling the power demand of urban areas add to the demand for the transformers.



The power transformers market has been segmented based on power output (5.1 to 50.0 MVA, 50.1 to 160 MVA, 160.1 to 350 MVA, Above 350 MVA) and region wise (East, West, North, South). The distribution transformers market has been segmented based on power output (up to 100 KVA, 100.1 to 315 KVA, 315.1 to 5000 KVA) and region wise (East, West, North, South).



Major players dominating the Indian Power & Distribution Transformers Market are Toshiba Transmissions & Distribution Systems, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Crompton & Greaves Power & Industrial Solutions, ABB Hitachi India Ltd, General Electric and others.



The companies are focusing on extensive research and development activities in order to stay competitive in the market. The launch of smart transformers depicts their objective to stay up to date with the latest technology. Other competitive strategies include the formation of alliances and partnerships.



India Power & Distribution Transformer Market, By Product Type:

Power Transformers

Distribution Transformers

India Power & Distribution Transformer Market, By Power Output:

Power Transformers

5.1 to 50 MVA

50.1 to 160 MVA

160.1 to 350 MVA

Above 350 MVA

Distribution Transformers

Up to 100 KVA

100.1 to 315 KVA

315.1 to 5000 KVA

India Power & Distribution Transformer Market, By Region:

South

West

East

North

Companies Mentioned

Toshiba Transmissions & Distribution Systems

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

Crompton & Greaves Power

ABB Hitachi India Ltd

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Alstom

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd

Bharat Bijlee

Voltamp Transformers

