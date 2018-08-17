India Power Tools Market 2014-2024F - Trends Include Dustless Power Tools, Acceptance of Lithium Ion Batteries & Shift from Corded to Cordless Power Tools

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "India Power Tools Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast by Technology, by Tool Types, by Verticals, by Regions and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Power Tools Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.4% during 2018-24.

With growing automation & time-efficiency requirements, there is a radical shift from hand tools towards power tools in India. Over the past few years, power tools have gained acceptance across all major verticals including construction, industrial, and automotive. Further, to fulfill the continuously growing demand for power tools in the country, manufacturers are coming up with innovative products which offer application-specific power tools as per end user requirements.







Electric power tools segment bagged the highest revenue share in 2017. The segment is anticipated to continue its dominance over the coming years on the back of higher performance, cost efficiency, and ease of use. Further, in terms of tool types, concrete segment contributed a majority of the revenue share in 2017, followed by metal and wood working segments.







Moreover, the Southern region contributed the largest revenue share towards the overall India power tools market in 2017, attributed to the presence of robust industrial sector in the region. In addition, during the forecast period, the Western region is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate on account of the flourishing construction and industrial segments in the region.







The report thoroughly covers India Power Tools market by technology, tool types, verticals, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to decide and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.







Key Highlights of the Report:

Historical data of Global Power Tools Market for the Period 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast data of Global Power Tools Market until 2024

Historical and Forecast data of India Power Tools Market Revenues for the Period 2014-2024

Historical data of India Power Tools Market, By Technology for the Period 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast data of India Power Tools Market, By Technology until 2024

Historical data of India Power Tools Market, By Tool Types for the Period 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast data of India Power Tools Market, By Tool Types until 2024

Historical data of India Power Tools Market, By Verticals for the Period 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast data of India Power Tools Market, By Verticals until 2024

Historical and Forecast data of India Power Tools Market, By Regions for the Period 2014-2024

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends and Opportunities

Industry Life Cycle and Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Players Revenue Share

Competitive Benchmarking, and Company Profiles

Recommendations

Key Topics Covered:





1 Executive Summary







2 Introduction



2.1 Key Highlights of the Report



2.2 Report Description



2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation



2.4 Research Methodology



2.5 Assumptions







3 Global Power Tools Market Overview



3.1 Global Power Tools Market Revenues (2014-2024F)



3.2 Global Power Tools Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017)







4 India Power Tools Market Overview



4.1 India Power Tools Market Revenues (2014-2024F)



4.2 India Power Tools Industry Life Cycle



4.3 India Power Tools Market Opportunistic Matrix



4.4 India Power Tools Market Value Chain Analysis



4.5 India Power Tools Market Porter's Five Forces Model



4.6 India Power Tools Market Revenue Share, By Technology (2017 & 2024F)



4.7 India Power Tools Market Revenue Share, By Tool Types (2017 & 2024F)



4.8 India Power Tools Market Revenue Share, By Verticals (2017 & 2024F)



4.9 India Power Tools Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017 & 2024F)







5 India Power Tools Market Dynamics



5.1 Impact Analysis



5.2 Market Drivers



5.3 Market Restraints



5.4 Market Opportunity







6 India Power Tools Market Trends



6.1 Dustless Power Tools



6.2 Acceptance of Lithium Ion Batteries



6.3 Shift from Corded to Cordless Power Tools







7 India Power Tools Market Overview, By Technology



7.1 India Power Tools Market Revenues, By Electric Power Tools (2014-2024F)



7.1.1 India Power Tools Market Revenues, By Corded Power Tools (2014-2024F)



7.1.2 India Power Tools Market Revenues, By Cordless Power Tools (2014-2024F)



7.2 India Power Tools Market Revenues, By Pneumatic Power Tools (2014-2024F)







8 India Power Tools Market Overview, By Tool Types



8.1 India Power Tools Market Revenues, By Metal Segment (2014-2024F)



8.2 India Power Tools Market Revenues, By Concrete Segment (2014-2024F)



8.3 India Power Tools Market Revenues, By Wood working Segment (2014-2024F)



8.4 India Power Tools Market Revenues, By Others (2014-2024F)







9 India Power Tools Market Overview, By Verticals



9.1 India Power Tools Market Revenues, By Construction (2014-2024F)



9.2 India Power Tools Market Revenues, By Industrial (2014-2024F)



9.3 India Power Tools Market Revenues, By Automotive (2014-2024F)



9.4 India Power Tools Market Revenues, By Others (2014-2024F)







10 India Power Tools Market Overview, By Regions



10.1 India Power Tools Market Revenues, By Northern Region (2014-2024F)



10.2 India Power Tools Market Revenues, By Eastern Region (2014-2024F)



10.3 India Power Tools Market Revenues, By Western Region (2014-2024F)



10.4 India Power Tools Market Revenues, By Southern Region (2014-2024F)

11 India Power Tools Market, Key Performance Indicators



11.1 Government Spending Outlook in India



11.2 Automobile Manufacturing in India



11.3 Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing Outlook in India

12 India Power Tools Market Opportunity Assessment, By Technology and Verticals

13 India Power Tools Market Competitive Landscape



13.1 India Power Tools Market, By Players' Revenue Share (2017)



13.2 India Power Tools Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters



13.3 India Power Tools Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Power Tools Technology







14 Company Profiles



14.1 Bosch Limited



14.2 Stanley Black & Decker India Pvt. Ltd.



14.3 Makita Power Tools India Pvt. Ltd.



14.4 Hitachi Koki India Pvt. Ltd.



14.5 Hilti India Pvt. Ltd.



14.6 Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd. (KPT)



14.7 FEIN Power Tools India Pvt. Ltd.



14.8 Atlas Copco (India) Ltd.



14.9 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd



14.10 Snap-on Inc.







15 Key Strategic Notes





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2hc8fs/india_power_tools?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

