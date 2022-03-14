India Prime Power Diesel Genset Market Set To Generate Record Revenue of $356.3 Mn by 2030, finds P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the Indian prime power diesel genset market size is predicted to grow to $356.3 million by 2030 from an estimated $143.6 million in 2021, at a 10.6% CAGR. In the country, the highest number of generators are in commercial spaces, because offices, hotels, hospitals, shopping malls, metro and railway stations, and other such places need a constant power supply. Moreover, the growth in the number of telecom towers and data centers is propelling the installation of these systems in the commercial sector.

In this regard, a major driver for genset sales in the country is the vast gap between power demand and supply. With a population touching 1.4 billion, India is not always able to meet the demand for electricity. As a result, even cities witness substantial power cuts, while many people in rural areas still do not have a grid connection. Therefore, with the rapid urbanization and industrialization, the demand for prime power diesel gensets is rising in the country.

Key Findings of India Prime Power Diesel Genset Market Report

Another key reason for the growth of the Indian prime power diesel genset market is the higher prices of petrol and erratic gas supply, which make diesel the preferred fuel for generators.

In the coming years, the sale of gensets that offer a power output of 5–75 kVA will rise the fastest in India as these variants are preferred for commercial spaces.

as these variants are preferred for commercial spaces. In this regard, the biggest driver for the market is infrastructure development, for which the government has allocated INR 13,750 crore in the 2021 Union Budget.

in the 2021 Union Budget. As a result, market players are launching newer variants and expanding their manufacturing capacities to meet the surging demand for prime and backup power via gensets.

However, as these systems release GHGs, the usage of gensets with two small engines instead of one large engine is picking pace. As per company claims, twin-power generators release 40% lesser CO 2 than conventional gensets.

than conventional gensets. Uttar Pradesh accounts for the highest Indian prime power diesel genset market sales volume on account of being the most-populated state in the country. Additionally, commercial infrastructure, including telecom networks, is being rapidly enhanced here, which is driving genset sales.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a severe dent in generator sales in the country as the nationwide lockdowns drove down the demand for electricity from 1,90,198 million units in 2019 to 12,75,534 million units in 2020, as per the Ministry of Power. This also brought down the demand–supply gap from 6,566 million units to 4,871 million units from 2019 to 2020. This was because of the shutdown of most manufacturing plants and commercial centers and suspension of metro, air travel, and train services.

Therefore, major Indian prime power diesel genset market players, including Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Mahindra Powerol Ltd., Ashok Leyland Limited, VE Commercial Vehicles Limited, Escorts Limited, Cummins India Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Cooper Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Greaves Cotton Limited, Kohler Power India Ltd., and Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, stepped up product launch and facility expansion activities in 2021, to make up for lost revenue.

India Prime Power Diesel Genset Market Segmentation Analysis

Based on Power Rating

5 kVA–75 kVA

76 kVA–375 kVA

376 kVA–750 kVA

Above 750 kVA

Based on Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

State Analysis

Uttar Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Bihar

Karnataka

Gujarat

Tamil Nadu

Rajasthan

West Bengal

Jharkhand

Chhattisgarh

