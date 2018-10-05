India Pure, Packaged and Blended Spices Market Outlook, 2018-2023 - Swelling Demand of Packaged and Blended Spices
The "India Pure, Packaged and Blended Spices Market Outlook, 2023" report
This research gives a comprehensive analysis of the spices industry of India. The market has been consistent in the last five years and is expected to continue growing in the next few years. Spices manufacture comprises the production of packaged, blended, and spices mix, etc. The major causes of the market's growth are increased disposable income, India having the largest foodie population in the world, increased consumption of packaged foods, health-conscious consumers etc.
The Indian pure packaged and blended spices market has grown with a CAGR of more than 8% in the forecast period FY 2018-19 to FY 2022-23. The period has witnessed the growth of the replacement spices market and the consumers will be shifting from loose packing to packaged spices to avoid adulteration.
The major reason for this is the high economic development of India, which has resulted in higher purchasing power to Indian consumer, organized players like Everest, Badshah and MDH are coming up with low-price products in small packaging to give competition to unorganized products.
The spices market is dominating the chilli powder market with more than 35% market share. The pairing of Everest and MDH together contribute a market share of more than 15% of total packaged spices market.
Market trends and Development
- Increase Demand of Organic spices in Domestic and international Market
- Government Initiative towards national policy on Spices (Spices Parks, E-auction, Policy)
- Swelling demand of Packaged and Blended Spices
- Alternative Processing Technologies - Cryogenic Grinding
- Adoption of Spices in Dairy, Nutraceuticals, and Defense sector
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. India Spices Market Outlook
3. India Packaged Spices & Blended Spices Market Outlook
4. India Blended Spices Market Outlook
5. Product Price Variant Analysis
6. Indian Economic Profile
7. Trade Dynamics
8. Market Dynamics
9. PEST Analysis
10. Market trends and Development
11. Competitive Landscape
- Aachi Spices & Foods Private Limited
- DS SPICSCO Private Limited
- Jhaveri Industries
- MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd.
- Mahashian Di Hatti Private Limited
- Munimji Foods and spices Private Limited
- Patanjali Ayurved Limited"
- Pravin Foods Private Limited
- Ramdev Foods Products private Limited
- S.Narendrakumar & Co.
- TATA Chemicals Limited
- Vasant Masala Private Limited
