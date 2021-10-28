India Rental Housing Markets, 2017-2020 & 2021-2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Rental Housing Market, By Type (Standalone Spaces v/s Society Based), By Property Type, By Size of Unit (Up to 400 square feet, 400-800 square feet, Above 800 square feet), By Location, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India rental housing market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period

The India rental housing market is driven by the growing influx of migrants from non-metro cities to metro cities for occupational and educational purposes. This has drastically increased the demand for affordable rental spaces in the proximity of the working spaces or educational institutions. This has also led to the emergence of the concept of co-living.

Additionally, increasing prices of land, houses and flats especially in Tier 1 cities is further expected to propel the market growth through FY2027. Furthermore, sometimes those who have the resources and can afford houses or land do not get appropriate investment opportunities, hence prefer living in a rented property, thereby fueling the market growth.



The India rental housing market is segmented based on type, property type, size of unit, location, company, and region. Based on type, the market can be split into standalone spaces and society based.

Among these, the society based segment is expected to dominate the market on account of their affordability, accessibility to everyday necessities, security, proper parking facilities, availability of other amenities like gymnasium, swimming pool, among others. Based on location, the market can be split into metro and non-metro.

Here, the metro segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increasing working and student population in these cities who prefer to live in a co-living space or rented apartments.



Leading companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Major players operating in the India rental housing market include

Nestaway Technologies Private Limited

Zolo Stays

ZiffyHomes

OYO Life

CoHo

Stanza Living Company

Grexter

Housr Technologies Pvt Ltd

Stayabode Ventures Private Limited

SimplyGuest

Report Scope:

Policy & Regulatory Landscape

National Urban Rental Housing Policy, FY2017

Draft Model Tenancy Act, FY2021

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)

Forecast Period

Historical Years: FY2017-FY2020

Base Year: FY2021

Estimated Year: FY2022

Forecast Period: FY2023-FY2027

India Rental Housing Market, By Type

Standalone Spaces

Society Based

India Rental Housing Market, By Product Type

Fully Furnished

Semi-Furnished

Unfurnished

India Rental Housing Market, By Size of Unit

Up to 400 square feet

400-800 square feet

Above 800 square feet

India Rental Housing Market, By Location

Metro

Non-Metro

India Rental Housing Market, By Region

North

South

East

West

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f48zxw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

