India Retail Market Compliance, Rules & Regulations Handbook 2019-2025
Nov 11, 2019, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Retail Market Compliance, Rules & Regulations Handbook 2019 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
An essential India Retail Business Preparatory Handbook designed for business leaders & investors interested in conducting retail business in India. The book filters macro-micro features of the Indian retail compliance landscape giving a precise understanding of key prelims essential before entering, exiting, & operating amid small to large-sized retail business in India. The Research provides a critical analysis of all the legal, political, and economic issues affecting the retail sector of India.
The research takes into perspective ease of doing business' and recent initiatives of the Modi Government while mapping regulatory hurdles, opportunities, and overall conduciveness of conducting mid to large-sized retail business operations in India. A must-have for both foreign & domestic investors looking to establish a position in this sector.
Key Questions Answered by the Report
1. What are the government policies for the retail sector in India?
2. What is the taxation policy across different categories?
3. Who are the key regulatory bodies?
4. What are the political and macroeconomic scenarios?
5. How favorable is the Indian market for Investors in the retail sector?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Indian Government Policies are favourable for Retail
1.1. Government initiatives for retail sector
2. FDI in Retail
3. Retail Regulations in India
4. India has a fairly stable political environment
5. Taxation for Retail by Category
6. Analysing Macroeconomic Environment of India
7. Consumer Associations
7.1. India Consumer Association
7.2. Consumer Guidance Society of India
Companies Mentioned
- Aditya Birla Retail Limited
- Amazon
- Avenue Supermarts Ltd. (ASL)
- Bharti Retail Ltd.
- Flipkart
- Foodworld
- Future Retail Ltd.
- H Mart
- H&M
- Patanjali Ayurved Limited
- Paytm Mall
- Reliance Retail Ltd (RRL)
- Tristar Retail Ltd.
- V Mart
- V2 Retail
- Walmart India
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7i1r3z
