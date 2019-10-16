India Retail Players Portfolios Report 2019: Focus on Food and Grocery, Apparel, Jewellery, Consumer Durables and IT, Pharmacy, Furniture and Furnishing, and Footwear

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Retail Players Portfolios: Key Offerings, Business Model Innovation, & Monetisation 2019 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Retail Players' Portfolios looks into key consumer engagement, business renovation including consolidation, restructuring, & re-modeling, and monetisation strategies of the top retail players present in India. This latest India Retail Players' Portfolios' research includes retail players across key segments such as food and grocery, apparel, jewellery, consumer durables and IT, pharmacy, furniture and furnishing, and footwear.



The Research also includes detailed company profiles, which covers information on main offerings and key customers, investments, funding, growth trends, revenues, and subscriber data. This research can be helpful to executives looking to explore a large range of retail offerings and their value proposition with future strategies across different segments in the Indian market.



Key Questions Answered



1. Who are the innovative retail players in India?

2. What are the product portfolios of prominent retail players?

3. What are the various strategies adopted by players across different segments?

4. How retail players have evolved across online and offline platforms?

5. Who are the leading players, and what are their unique strategies?

6. Which segments have received the maximum attention of retail players?

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Amazon



1.1 Portfolio Analysis

1.2 Business Model

1.3 Financial snapshot

1.4 Future Strategy

1.5 Project Udaan



2.0 Bharti Retail Ltd.



2.1 Portfolio Analysis

2.2 Business Model

2.3 Financial snapshot

2.4 Future Strategy



3.0 Walmart India



3.1 Portfolio Analysis

3.2 Business Model

3.3 Financial snapshot

3.4 Flipkart

3.5 Future Strategy



4.0 Future Retail Ltd.



4.1 Portfolio Analysis

4.2 Business Model

4.3 Financial snapshot

4.4 Future Strategy

4.4.1 Retail 3.0



5.0 Patanjali Ayurved Limited



5.1 Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Business Model

5.3 Financial snapshot

5.4 Future Strategy



6.0 V2 Retail



6.1 Portfolio Analysis

6.2 Business Model

6.3 Financial snapshot

6.4 Future Strategy



7.0 V Mart



7.1 Portfolio Analysis

7.2 Business Model

7.3 Financial snapshot

7.4 Future Strategy



8.0 Reliance Retail Ltd (RRL)



8.1 Portfolio Analysis

8.2 Business Model

8.3 Financial snapshot

8.4 Future Strategy



9.0 Tristar Retail Ltd.



9.1 Portfolio Analysis

9.2 Business Model

9.3 Financial snapshot

9.4 Future Strategy



10.0 Aditya Birla Retail Limited



10.1 Portfolio Analysis

10.2 Business Model

10.3 Financial snapshot

10.4 Future Strategy



11.0 Avenue Supermarts Ltd. (ASL)



11.1 Portfolio Analysis

11.2 Business Model

11.3 Financial snapshot

11.4 Future Strategy



12.0 Paytm Mall



12.1 Portfolio Analysis

12.2 Business Model

12.3 Financial snapshot

12.4 Future Strategy



13.0 Foodworld



13.1 Portfolio Analysis

13.2 Business Model

13.3 Financial snapshot

13.4 Future Strategy



14.0 H Mart



14.1 Portfolio Analysis

14.2 Business Model

14.3 Financial snapshot

14.4 Future Strategy



15.0 H&M



15.1 Portfolio Analysis

15.2 Business Model

15.3 Financial snapshot

15.4 Future Strategy



16.0 Innovative Placement and Positioning Strategies



16.1 Case Study: Reliance Jio digital coupon

16.2 Xiaomi's Online to Offline Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yx5un5



