India Saccharin Market Report 2018

The "Indian Saccharin Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian saccharin market reached a volume of 4,540 Tons in 2017. The market is further projected to exceed 5,112 Tons by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of around 2% during 2018-2023.

On account of its properties, saccharin is consumed by diabetics and people on a sugar-free diet. It is also extensively employed in diet soft drinks and other low-calorie foods, and it is useful in foods and pharmaceuticals in which the presence of sugar might lead to spoilage. As a result of this, saccharin is extensively used in various sugar-free food and pharmaceuticals products, such as baked goods, jams, chewing gums, carbonated drinks, tinned fruits, toothpaste, etc.

Market Drivers

Saccharin is an artificial sweetening agent with drastically lesser amount of carbohydrate as compared to sugar. It is not metabolized by the human body and gets excreted in the same form as it is consumed. Due to these attributes, saccharin is useful for people whose diet requires a check in carbohydrate and calorie intake, such as people with diabetes and obesity. It also assists people in weight management and reduces dental cavities.



Saccharine is 300 times sweeter then sucrose. It is heat-stable and does not react with other food ingredients, hence it is widely used in cooking purposes. As mentioned earlier, saccharin is a great boon for people who have a restriction in carbohydrate and calorie intake, as it replicates the taste of sugar in any dish, thereby retaining its palatability.



Apart from its numerous health benefits, saccharin has much longer shelf-life when compared to sugar. When it is stored in air-tight container at room temperature, the normal shelf-life of saccharin is five years.



With around 72 Million diabetes patients, India currently represents the second largest country of diabetes patients in the world. By 2023, the total number of diabetes patients in India is projected to reach over 84 Million. This is expected to have a positive impact on the consumption of saccharin.



Incidences of health issues mainly associated with weight gain have made Indian consumers more conscious about losing weight, being fit and healthy. People have begun to shift towards low-calorie diets and avoid intake of sugar. Saccharin, being a zero-calorie sweetener, is used by consumers to stay in better overall health, manage weight and maintain an attractive physical appearance.



Market Summary:



Based on the product type, the market has been segmented as sodium saccharin, insoluble saccharin and calcium saccharin.



On the basis of application, the food and beverages sector represented the largest segment, followed by table top sweeteners, personal care products, pharmaceuticals and others.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Blue Circle Organics Pvt. Ltd., Vishnu Chemicals Limited, Organic Industries Pvt. Ltd., Aviditya Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals and Salvi Chemicals.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Saccharin Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Indian Saccharin Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Price Analysis

6.3.1 Price Trends

6.3.2 Price Structure

6.3.3 Price Forecast

6.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.5 Market Breakup by Application

6.6 Market Forecast

6.7 SWOT Analysis

6.7.1 Overview

6.7.2 Strengths

6.7.3 Weaknesses

6.7.4 Opportunities

6.7.5 Threats

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

6.8.1 Overview

6.8.2 Research and Development

6.8.3 Raw Material Procurement

6.8.4 Manufacturing

6.8.5 Marketing

6.8.6 Distribution

6.8.7 End-Use

6.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.9.1 Overview

6.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.9.4 Degree of Competition

6.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.9.6 Threat of Substitutes

6.10 Key Success Factors and Key Risk Factors



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Sodium Saccharin

7.2 Insoluble Saccharin

7.3 Calcium Saccharin



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Food and Beverages

8.2 Table Top Sweeteners

8.3 Personal Care Products

8.4 Pharmaceuticals

8.5 Others



9 Saccharin Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Detailed Process Flow

9.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

9.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

10.1 Land, Location and Site Development

10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

10.3 Plant Machinery

10.4 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures

10.5 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

10.6 Packaging and Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

10.7 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

10.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures



11 Loans and Financial Assistance



12 Project Economics

12.1 Capital Cost of the Project

12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

12.3 Product Pricing and Margins across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

12.4 Taxation and Depreciation

12.5 Income Projections

12.6 Expenditure Projections

12.7 Financial Analysis

12.8 Profit Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape



Blue Circle Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Vishnu Chemicals Limited

Organic Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Aviditya Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Salvi Chemicals.

