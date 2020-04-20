India Shock Sensors Market, By Material, By Type, By End User Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

India Shock Sensors Market, By Material (Quartz, Tourmaline, Gallium Phosphate, Others), By Type (Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive, Strain Gage, Capacitors, Others), By End User Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05885382/?utm_source=PRN







India shock sensors market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period 2020-2025.Increasing demand from various end user industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, among others, is driving India shock sensors market.



Additionally, factors such as growth in the number of smart city projects, product innovations, and rising use of shock sensors in goods and manufacturing plants transportation is anticipated to further propel the market over the next five years. Wide application of shock sensors in oil & gas, logistics industry and residential buildings is also supporting the growth of shock sensors market in India.



The India shock sensors market is segmented based on material, type, end user industry, company and regional distribution.Based on material, the market can be categorized into quartz, tourmaline, gallium phosphate and others.



Quartz is expected to dominate the market since it is most abundantly available and a naturally material used for manufacturing sensors.Additionally, it is highly preferred on account of its ruggedness and inertness to chemical reactions.



Gallium phosphate is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast years owing to its superior properties and an ability to chemically react with other metals and carbon dioxide.



Based on type, the market can be fragmented into piezoelectric, piezoresistive, strain gage, capacitors and others.The strain gage segment is expected to hold significant market share during forecast period.



This can be accredited to the fact that strain gage sensors function better in a multi-sensor setup as well as a primary sensor.



Major players operating in the shock sensors market include Honeywell International India Pvt. Ltd., TE Connectivity India Pvt Ltd, PCB Piezotronics India Pvt Ltd, Murata Electronics (India) Private Limited, Comus Electronics & Technologies India Private Limited., SignalQuest LLC, Climax Technology Co. Ltd., among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of India shock sensors market.

• To classify and forecast India shock sensors market based on material, type, end user industry, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India shock sensors market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India shock sensors market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India shock sensors market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of India shock sensors market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Shock sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to shock sensors

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, India shock sensors market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Material:

o Quartz

o Tourmaline

o Gallium Phosphate

o Others

• Market, By Type:

o Piezoelectric

o Piezoresistive

o Strain Gage

o Capacitors

o Others

• Market, By End User Industry:

o Automotive

o Aerospace

o Industrial

o Consumer Electronics

o Others

• Regions:

o North

o South

o East

o West



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India shock sensors market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05885382/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

