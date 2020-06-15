India Soap Market, By Form, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2016-FY2026F

NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



India soap market was valued at $ 2.9 billion in FY2020 and is forecast to cross $ 4.4 billion by FY2026 due to increasing focus on maintaining proper hygiene and rising disposable income of the consumers. Another major factor is the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which is resulting in people increasing their hand washing frequency and government bodies encouraging hygiene initiatives.



The Indian soap market is segmented based on Application (Kitchen, Laundry, Personal, Novelty, Perfumed, Beauty Soaps, Medicated, Others), Form (Liquid, Solid), Distribution Channel (Store based, Non-store based), Region and Company.Based on Application, the market is segmented into Beauty Soap, Kitchen Soap, Medicated Soap, Laundry Soap, Perfume Soap, Novelty Soap, Personal Soap and Others.



Beauty Soap segment holds the largest market share, account for more than 50% of the market. Medicated Soap segment is also witnessing growth in India, majorly due to increasing understanding about the benefits that medicated soaps can have for various skin conditions.



Based on the Form, market is segmented into Bar Soap and Liquid Soap segments.India Soap market is dominated by Bar Soap.



Being a price sensitive market, majority consumers in India prefer Bar soaps as they are cheaper than liquid soaps.Based on Distribution Channel, the India Soap market split into the Store-Based and Non-Store Based segments.



The store-based distribution channel account for more than 95% of the market share, and this trend is expected to prevail over the course of next five years.



Major players operating in India Soap market include Wipro Consumer Care Limited, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser (India) Pvt.Ltd, ITC Ltd, Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd, Jyothi Laboratories Ltd, Patanjali Ayurveda, The Himalaya Drug Company, and Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd.



Leading players are constantly launching new products to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: FY2016-FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022–FY2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of India Soap Market.

• To classify and forecast India Soap market based on Form, Distribution Channel, Application, Region and Company.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India Soap market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India Soap market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for India Soap market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India Soap market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.



While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.



The analyst examined the manufacturers and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of India Soap market using a Top-Down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and other segments for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Soap manufacturers, suppliers, distributor, dealers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to soap industry

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, India Soap market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Form:

o Solid

o Liquid

• Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Store Based

o Non-Store Based

• Market, By Application:

o Beauty Soap

o Kitchen Soap

o Medicated Soap

o Laundry Soap

o Perfume Soap

o Personal Soap

o Novelty Soap

• Market, By Region:

o South

o East

o North

o West

• Market, By Company:



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India Soap Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the reports:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



